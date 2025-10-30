Duqm, Oman: Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) has officially inaugurated the Duqm Gateway Station, one of the most advanced fuel and service stations in the Duqm Special Economic Zone, and the first station of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman to supply customers with biodiesel fuel. The launch marks another milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the nation’s energy and logistics infrastructure and to support the rapid development taking place in Duqm, a key driver of Oman’s economic growth.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of H.E. Ibtisam bint Ahmed Al Farooji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for investment promotion, in the presence of Mr. Ashraf bin Hamad Al Maamari, Group Chief Executive Officer of OQ, Mr. Tarik bin Mohammed Al Junaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Oil Marketing Company,along with representatives from various public and private sector entities.

The station stands out for its high operational capacity, capable of pumping up to 750 liters per minute, making it one of the most efficient facilities of its kind in the country.

Developed with an investment exceeding OMR 0.5 million, the Duqm Gateway Station is a vital project that keeps pace with the region’s growth within the Special Economic Zone. It serves as an integrated facility for fuel supply and logistical services for trucks and fuel tankers, featuring specialized maintenance areas, lubricant oil change and truck wash services, as well as modern top-loading systems and advanced digital technologies.

“Duqm represents a new chapter in Oman’s infrastructure story,” said Tarik Al Junaidi, Chief Executive Officer of OOMCO. “With this station, we’re extending our network in step with the country’s progress — offering reliable service to people on the road, and supporting the logistics backbone that keeps Duqm moving.”

The site includes shaded truck bays, a convenience store, rest areas, and infrastructure ready for renewable-fuel dispensing and digital payment systems. Its opening complements OOMCO’s wider Duqm presence, including the OOMCO Marine bunker terminal at the Port of Duqm, which supplies marine fuel and storage for international shipping lines.

About Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO)

Oman Oil Marketing Company SAOG is one of the Sultanate’s leading energy and mobility companies, operating across retail, commercial, aviation and marine fuels in Oman and overseas. With more than 250 service stations and a growing international footprint, OOMCO is redefining convenience and connectivity through innovation, sustainability and customer-centric partnerships.

