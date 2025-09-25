Muscat, Oman – Oman International Development and Investment Company SAOG (Ominvest) has concluded a high-impact participation as the strategic partner of the MEIRA Annual Conference & Awards 2025, held in Muscat on 24–25 September. This flagship event brought together over 1000 attendees, including CEOs, senior investor relations professionals, institutional investors, listed companies, and regulators from across the GCC and beyond.

Under the theme ‘Elevating Impact: The New Era of IR in the Middle East’, this year’s conference served as a timely platform to reinforce the importance of transparent communication, regulatory alignment, and strategic investor engagement in today’s evolving capital markets landscape. With the Sultanate of Oman playing host to the flagship MEIRA event for the first time in several years, Ominvest’s role as strategic partner underscored its leadership in driving professional standards in IR, both locally and regionally.

Throughout the two-day event, Ominvest delegates participated in high-profile engagements, including two panel sessions and investor discussions. On Day 1, Azza Al Habsi, AVP of Economic Research & Emerging Trends at Ominvest moderated Oman Vision 2040 and Investment Opportunities panel, which explored the rise of Oman’s capital markets and its crucial role in attracting foreign investment. On Day 2, Ominvest’s Chief Legal, Compliance and Governance Officer, Sarah Lashko, spoke at the Strengthening Corporate Governance through Effective IR panel, discussing the rising importance of ESG-linked governance disclosures in investment decisions amongst other important topics.

Beyond the formal agenda, the Ominvest delegation actively engaged in bilateral meetings and side sessions, reinforcing its commitment to open dialogue and knowledge exchange. The company also leveraged the platform to highlight its ongoing transformation and portfolio growth across key sectors, including financial services, insurance, and fintech.

Waleed Al Yarubi, Chief People, Corporate Communication and Sustainability Officer, commented: "This year’s MEIRA Annual Conference 2025 underscored a powerful truth, Investor Relations is the strategic pillar of corporate growth. Ominvest’s role as Strategic Partner reflects its conviction that Oman is entering a new phase of capital market maturity. We leveraged this forum to not only share our journey of ongoing transformation and portfolio growth but also to engage stakeholders on the crucial link between effective IR and robust corporate governance. Our commitment is to set a regional benchmark for stakeholder transparency, positioning Ominvest and Oman as a preferred destination for discerning global investors."

Andrew Tarbuck, Chairman of MEIRA, added: "We are deeply grateful for Ominvest’s strategic partnership and their instrumental role in this year’s conference. Their contribution across thought leadership panels and investor discussions demonstrated the importance of aligning corporate disclosure with long-term investment strategies. It is partnerships like these that help strengthen the regional IR ecosystem and enhance trust between issuers and the investment community."

The MEIRA Conference 2025 comes on the back of increased IR momentum in Oman, driven in part by increased capital markets activity in recent years. Ominvest’s participation followed its co-hosting of the MEIRA Oman Chapter roundtable in May 2025, delivered in partnership with the Muscat Stock Exchange. The Group’s presence at the annual event also reinforced its broader communications objectives – to showcase Oman’s private sector leadership, attract international capital, and promote best practice in stakeholder transparency.

Ominvest will continue to work closely with MEIRA, listed companies, and regulators to champion high-impact IR practices and position Oman as a maturing capital market within the region.

About Ominvest

Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) SAOG is a leading investment company listed on the Muscat Securities Exchange. With a diversified portfolio across various sectors, Ominvest has a proven track record of delivering strong financial performance and contributing to the economic development of Oman.

