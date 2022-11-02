Muscat: Omantel, the leading telecom services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, launched the third batch of the “Generation Z” program, which includes the participation of 56 trainees. The launch of this program is part of the company’s endeavors to build the capacities of the Omani youth and help them compete for available job opportunities in the market.

The first and second editions of Generation Z program included more than 80 male and female Omani youth who joined the program following their graduation from different universities and colleges in Sultanate of Oman and abroad. Majority of the graduates have been offered jobs at Omantel. Furthermore, the program graduates succeeded in the development of sheer amounts of work team-building solutions, high-level presentation skills, and other vital expertise to be capable in real life work scenarios.

Omantel’s Generation Z training program provides fresh graduates in the Sultanate of Oman the opportunity to gain the perfect start to their career as well as get accustomed to the various kinds of pressures they might face at workplaces. It also hones and develops their skills and gives them the opportunity to gain practical insights into the operations of the company through various rotations, projects, and mentorships.

The Generation Z Program is aligned with Oman Vision 2040 objectives related to the youth, as it includes a complete set of plans and programs to meet the needs of youth in areas related to ICT and digital economy in future. In addition, the Program provides graduates with the opportunity to exhibit their talents and capacities in a conducive environment that promotes innovation, leadership and entrepreneurship. It also helps them to establish new projects that enhance the prospects and future of the telecom sector. The Program plays a key role in building a new generation of young leaders who can contribute to achieving the policies and objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The program enables the graduates to get acquainted with the available fields in the Omani market by assigning trainees to handle actual and challenging tasks in order to help them understand how to perform various tasks and responsibilities. The tasks assigned to them cover key areas such as automating robotic processes, cables’ design and reviewing the coordinates of the generation network towers, 4G and 5G. Participants at the Generation Z Program are also trained on how to develop skills during critical times.

Omantel is Sultanate of Oman first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news and entertainment. While striving to ensure an optimum customer satisfaction, Omantel plays a key social role in providing the required support and assistant to all sectors amongst the Omani society.

