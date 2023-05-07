Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, has strengthened its role as an enabler of innovation in subsea cable technology by participating in two key industry white papers along with Infinera and Jio. The first white paper details a novel technique known as Automatic Fast System Optimization which demonstrates the ability to recover affected services on a subsea system with multiple branches, when one or more indirect branches experience a failure. Since subsea cable faults usually take months to repair, the implemented solution reduces the impact to a very large extent, by limiting the outage to only branches directly related to the fault while services on the indirect branches will be recovered and work as normal. This innovative solution shall enhance the overall efficiency level of operations and maintain service quality for a major part of the affected subsea cable, leading to better customer experience management.

The second white paper presents the case study of how modulation formats with wide range and fine granularity can be used in combination with electrical and optical switching techniques to improve the spectral efficiency of multi-branched subsea cable systems. The study also reveals how the same hardware can be reconfigured to withstand dynamic changes in the traffic demands. It can be concluded from this research that there are cases whereby existing subsea cables can cater for growing traffic demands without having to immediately invest in new subsea systems, which again leads to better utilization of investments and assets in a rapidly expanding market.

Omantel co-authored the white papers, through its representative Willy George (Senior Strategist Wholesale) being the Co-chair of the Technical Working Group for the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) subsea cable consortium. The collaboration was facilitated by Infinera, a top global provider of optical transmission equipment, with innovative infrastructure solutions that enable carriers, cloud providers and other institutions to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate network operations.

“Omantel has already established its position as a global provider through its Wholesale Business Unit. Now, we are positioning ourselves as an enabler of innovation, driven by our proven expertise and track record. These studies will have wide ramifications on the industry. We are among the first operators in the MENA region to contribute directly to the creation of these solutions that help to further enhance and monetize our subsea cable investments. Additionally, these solutions can be implemented globally and will result in improvements on wholesale service providers in the telecom industry.” Commented Willy George.

For more details on the papers, please visit the links below:

https://cdn-api.swapcard.com/public/files/0f06ba1f2a01486e8627c573b5b4f3a7.pdf

https://cdn-api.swapcard.com/public/files/216120bc84bd4a8b86101495c9ff820f.pdf