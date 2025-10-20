Muscat : Omantel Innovation Labs and inspireU, the startup accelerator arm of stc group have signed a strategic partnership during GITEX GLOBAL, aimed at fostering innovation and accelerating the growth of digital startups across the region.

The partnership underscores the shared commitment of both entities to nurture a thriving innovative ecosystem, empower entrepreneurs, and drive growth through technology and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

Both parties will collaborate to support startups accelerated within their respective programs by providing access to expert mentorship, technical guidance, and market expansion opportunities. The partnership also aims to facilitate smoother entry into regional markets, enabling Omani startups to benefit from inspireU’s network in Saudi Arabia and stc group’s ecosystem, while offering Saudi startups access to Omantel’s innovation ecosystem in Sultanate of Oman.

Her Highness Sayyida Ghada Al Said, Senior Manager of Omantel Innovation Labs, said: “This partnership represents a strategic milestone in our mission to empower innovators and advance the region’s entrepreneurial landscape. Through our collaboration with inspireU, we aim to unlock new opportunities for startups to scale beyond borders, leveraging our shared strengths to shape the future of business and technology in the region.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Al Zuhair, Director of inspireU at stc group, added: “We are pleased to partner with Omantel Innovation Labs to connect ecosystems and open new investment horizons across the GCC. Such collaboration enables access to emerging technologies and opens the path for entrepreneurs to scale regionally and compete globally. Together, we are building a stronger regional ecosystem aimed at supporting startup growth, expanding investments, and strengthening the GCC’s position as a global hub for digital innovation.”

About Omantel Innovation Labs

Omantel Innovation Labs is the startup support and corporate venture capitalist arm of Omantel. Since its establishment in 2021, Omantel Innovation Labs has played a central role in supporting Oman Vision 2040 by nurturing over 60 technology startups through its accelerator and innovation programs. Omantel Innovation Labs also manages a joint fund between Omantel and Future Fund Oman and has invested approximately 3 million OMR in promising ventures.

About Omantel

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

About inspireU

inspireU was launched by stc group in 2015 as the first corporate accelerator in the region, with the goal of empowering startups in the fields of ICT and digital innovation. inspireU enables entrepreneurs through financial support, mentorship, growth opportunities, and access to stc’s ecosystem, enabling them to develop innovative solutions that strengthen the digital economy. The accelerator has successfully supported more than 150 startups, which have attracted investments exceeding one billion Saudi riyals, and their solutions have served over 52 million users, reflecting its significant impact in fostering innovation and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

About stc group

stc group is the leading digital enabler in the region, offering comprehensive solutions that encompass digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital payments. Through its integrated innovation ecosystem, which includes colab, inspireU and tali ventures, the Group continues to empower entrepreneurs and drive the development of innovative digital solutions that contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. stc has established itself as a pioneering force in technology and telecommunications, leveraging its capabilities and expertise to advance digital transformation and accelerate innovation across the Kingdom and the wider region.