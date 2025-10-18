Muscat: Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s premier provider of managed services, cloud computing solutions, advanced cybersecurity, local hosting, and artificial intelligence, is proud to announce the General Availability of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Secondary Dedicated Region in Wilayat Ibri, in partnership with ITHCA Group, Oracle's strategic partner in the Sultanate. This launch marks a significant milestone in Oman’s digital transformation journey, strengthening the Sultanate’s position as a regional leader in cloud technology and reinforcing its commitment to building a resilient, future-ready digital infrastructure.

The newly launched Ibri Secondary Dedicated Region mirrors the OCI Primary Dedicated Region in Muscat and is interconnected through redundant 10Gbps high-speed, low-latency connectivity. This dual-region architecture delivers exceptional reliability, performance, and security—enabling enterprises and government entities to implement comprehensive business continuity and disaster recovery strategies without compromising on compliance or speed.

The Ibri Region provides access to over 200 Oracle Cloud services, covering Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Through these offerings, organizations can build and scale mission-critical applications, harness the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics, and ensure uninterrupted operations through integrated disaster recovery solutions. By maintaining data within Oman’s borders, ODP ensures complete data sovereignty and adherence to national regulations, empowering businesses to deploy cloud-native applications with greater resilience and operational efficiency.

This milestone aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which identifies digital transformation as a catalyst for economic diversification and innovation. By expanding world-class cloud infrastructure within the country, Oman Data Park continues to enable enterprises, government bodies, and SMEs to innovate confidently while maintaining full control and security of their data.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, said: “The launch of the OCI Secondary Dedicated Region in Ibri is a game-changer for Oman’s digital landscape. It not only enhances resilience for enterprises and government organizations but also reflects our commitment to positioning Oman as a leading digital hub in the region. This dual-region capability enables our customers to confidently design disaster recovery architectures, safeguard critical data, and unlock innovation on a global scale—all while ensuring their data remains securely within Oman.”

Engineer Said Al Mandhari, CEO of ITHCA Group added: “The launch of Oman’s second sovereign cloud region is an important milestone in our journey to build a smarter and more connected digital future for the country. Together with our strategic partners ODP and Oracle, we are creating the foundation for government services that are secure, efficient, and ready to take advantage of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ODP’s role in shaping this ecosystem reflects the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors and shows what is possible when we work with a shared vision. This effort is not only about technology, it is about empowering our institutions, supporting our private sector, and preparing Oman to lead in the digital economy of the region.”

Oman Data Park’s expanded dual-region infrastructure offers uninterrupted access to essential services, high availability architectures with automatic failover between Muscat and Ibri, and low-latency connectivity for real-time data replication. Supported by globally aligned security standards, ODP provides businesses with the reliability and compliance needed to thrive in today’s data-driven economy.

The launch further builds on Oman Data Park’s strategic collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which continues to bring world-class cloud capabilities tailored to the needs of Oman’s market. Together, ODP and Oracle are advancing the future of cloud adoption in the Sultanate—offering global-grade technology with localized expertise and data residency, ensuring Oman remains at the forefront of the regional digital economy.