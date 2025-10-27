Muscat – Under the patronage of H.E. Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Cables Industry (SAOG), the Sultanate’s leading cables manufacturer and end-to-end solutions provider, inaugurated the Global Sustainability Academy. A first-of-its-kind initiative in Oman, the Academy builds on the company’s long-term strategy by providing an iconic platform catering for more than 30,000 employees around the world, in addition to stakeholders, partners, and local communities to exchange ideas, deepen expertise, and put sustainable solutions into practice, contributing to Oman’s sustainable energy transition and economic diversification.

Located within Rusayl Industrial City, in Muscat Oman, headquarter of Oman Cables Industry and Prysmian Middle East, Russia, and Turkey region, the Academy combines on-site and digital learning to strengthen the culture and skills of sustainability that represent a strategic driver of business competitiveness. Its facilities include Oman’s first solar flower in addition to solar carports, and wind turbines, along with recycled and circular materials. These features will complement the Academy’s programs by providing hands-on demonstrations and learning environments for initiatives on climate action, efficient resource use, and innovation.

H.E. Dr. Saleh bin Said Masan, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, said: “The Global Sustainability Academy represents the kind of partnership that translates national vision into practical progress. By embedding sustainability and innovation within industry, it strengthens the foundations of Oman’s knowledge-based economy and builds the capabilities our future industries will rely on. Initiatives such as this reflect the Ministry’s commitment to fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors to advance economic diversification and empower Omani talent to lead the transition toward a more competitive, low-carbon economy.”

In her welcome address, Ms. Cinzia Farisè, Chairman of Oman Cables Industry, said: “Establishing the Global Sustainability Academy is a defining step in how Oman Cables Industry sees its future as a sustainable solutions and services provider, enabling the energy transition, promoting a diversified and inclusive system open to new perspectives and contributing to the country’s capacities and capabilities growth. It brings together the expertise of our global network and the talent of our people to build lasting value for Oman’s industrial progress. This initiative reflects a broader ambition to embed sustainability in the way we work, innovate, and grow, ensuring that the company’s success continues to advance Oman’s industrial strength and its transition toward a sustainable economy.”

Alongside the inauguration of the academy, and commemorating Omani Youth Day, an international development program named JOLT, Junior Omani Leaders of Tomorrow, was also announced. The program will be delivered under the patronage of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, coordinated by Oman Cables, supported by Prysmian in partnership with Sultan Qaboos University and assisted by Politecnico di Milano Graduate School of Management. JOLT is dedicated to young Omani engineers, preparing them for future roles in advanced manufacturing and energy industries through international assignments and management training across Prysmian’s global network. By developing the capabilities needed to localize and grow emerging sectors, JOLT aims to augment Oman’s pool of skilled professionals to lead tomorrow’s industrial sector toward a bright and ambitious future as sustainable leaders.

As part of the Prysmian’s Global Sustainability Academy network, Oman Cables’ strategic partner and the world leading cable solutions, the initiative is a key milestone in the journey to connect Oman’s industry to an international platform of expertise, engagement and upskilling. Through this collaboration, global know-how is brought into local practice, advancing skills and innovation, fostering sustainable growth, building national capabilities, contributing to the realization of Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate’s Net Zero 2050 targets.

The Global Sustainability Academy marks another step in Oman Cables Industry’s broader journey to develop knowledge, innovation, and talent as drivers of long-term growth. Alongside initiatives such as She STEMS, Build the Future, and Kids in STEM, it forms part of a sustained effort to cultivate Omani expertise across every stage of education and professional development. Together, these programs build the capabilities required to advance industrial diversification, renewable energy, and emerging technologies, sectors that will define the next phase of Oman’s economy.

About Oman Cables Industry (SAOG)

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG), a public joint stock company listed on Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), is a leading cable manufacturer and solution provider based in the Sultanate of Oman that develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of electrical products, which include medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors and building wires. In addition, Oman Cables Industry provides cables with unique specifications, for various applications and environmental conditions, or as per customer requirements. A truly global worldwide group leader in the cable industry, Oman Cables Industry ranks within the Top Global Wire and Cable Producers. Originally established in 1984, Oman Cables Industry now has offices located in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and KSA. The company also enjoys an extensive network of distributors and agents throughout the Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India region.