Muscat: Oman Investment and Finance Company's (OIFC) Khedmah mobile application has achieved yet another milestone in improving the efficiency of its digital services and strengthening its position as a leader in billing and collection. This month, the digital payment application has surpassed 700 thousand users. The platform has helped the Sultanate's electronic payment industry make a qualitative leap because of its user-friendliness and high degree of security. Providing integrated solutions with just a click of a button, Khedmah has demonstrated its ability to deliver reliable digital solutions and earned a strong reputation among users, particularly since all segments of society are able to use the application.

"We are gratified with this accomplishment, which was made possible by the efforts of the Khedmah team and their ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and top-notch services. We are looking forward to the next phase of our journey as we aim to intensify our existing efforts to provide additional digital solutions that are in line with the demands and needs of our customers. We operate in alignment with the company’s objective of encouraging the use of technologically advanced services in all sectors as a prerequisite for the development and growth of the economy. In the upcoming months, several other services will be added to the Khedmah mobile application that will enhance the experience of our valued customers,” Said bin Ahmed Safrar, OIFC’s CEO commented.

The Khedmah application enables citizens, residents and businesses to pay and collect electricity, water and telecommunications bills in the Sultanate. Users can also pay the dues of the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) as well as recharge their prepaid phones and electricity. Furthermore, customers can renew subscriptions of recreational and entertainment digital platforms and subscribe to internet packages through their smartphones without visiting the company’s branches. Adding further value and expanding its service portfolio, Dhofar Insurance Company customers can now renew their vehicle insurance via the app and website, saving time, effort and money.

Customers can now benefit from a gamut of Oman Post & ASYAD Express services outside their working hours through a selected number of Khedmah branches. The services include post box subscriptions, subscription fee payments, subscription renewals and sending parcels locally and internationally.

Established in 1979, OIFC is one of the leading Investment and services companies and specialises in billing, collection & debt factoring for electricity, water and telecom services in the Sultanate. The company’s 68 various branches and e-payment channels allow customers to easily pay their electricity, water and telecommunications bills and avail of other value-added services as well.

