89% of global experts expect the most significant surge in giving over the next 25 years to come from Africa and Asia

NYUAD’s Strategic Philanthropy Initiative launches landmark report, ‘A Comparative Study of Strategic Philanthropy in MENA and Beyond’

Study calls for enabling policy and stronger data to better harness philanthropic capital for measurable social impact

Symposium convenes leading voices from philanthropy, academia, and business including HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Al Saud, H.E. Badr Jafar, Muna Al Gurg, and Fadi Ghandour

Abu Dhabi: NYU Abu Dhabi’s Strategic Philanthropy Initiative (SPI) today hosted the ‘Symposium on the Evolution of Strategic Philanthropy in the MENA Region’, bringing together leading voices from philanthropy, academia and business to chart the future of giving.

With the next decade set to see the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, estimated at 68 trillion dollars, philanthropic capital is poised for an increasingly important role in catalysing public and private resources towards the world’s most pressing needs. Against this backdrop, the symposium explored how the UAE can strengthen its position as a hub for strategic philanthropy and how the MENA region can scale evidence-based, long-term giving.

A high-level panel on ‘The Coming of Age for Strategic Philanthropy in the MENA Region’ featured HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Al Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies; H.E. Badr Jafar, UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, and SPI Founding Patron; Muna Al Gurg, Vice Chairperson of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, Founder of the Meem Foundation, and Member of The Giving Pledge; Fadi Ghandour, Founder and CEO of Wamda Capital; and Fabio Piano, Interim Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi.

In his opening keynote, H.E. Badr Jafar, said: “In the UAE, philanthropy is not an afterthought – it is embedded in our value system and a strategic pillar of national progress. I see our role as a global convening hub that links public ambition to private capital and community insight. From the UAE, we are building the data, governance, and high‑trust partnerships that turn generosity into measurable change across the world.”

Fabio Piano, said: “Through the Strategic Philanthropy Initiative, NYU Abu Dhabi is contributing to a deeper understanding of how generosity can be harnessed to address the world’s most pressing challenges. This symposium reflects our commitment to convening diverse perspectives, fostering rigorous research, and building knowledge for greater societal impact. It is a privilege for NYUAD to serve as a hub where ideas, evidence, and action converge in ways that can shape the future of philanthropy across our region and beyond.”

The symposium also marked the launch of ‘A Comparative Study of Strategic Philanthropy in MENA and Beyond’, SPI’s landmark analysis outlining 12 themes driving the evolution of giving – from the rise of funder collaboratives and prize philanthropy, to ‘big bet’ pipelines and the integration of CSR with ESG. The study reports that 89% of global experts expect the most significant surge in giving over the next 25 years to come from Africa and Asia (including the Middle East), with the region set to benefit from an intergenerational wealth transfer exceeding $1 trillion within a decade. It concludes with a call for simpler regulation, stronger data, and trusted intermediaries to ensure philanthropy achieves measurable, scalable impact.

The symposium reinforced the UAE’s role as a champion of cross‑sector collaboration and convener of global philanthropy, with SPI at the centre of building the policies, data, and networks to unlock a new era of strategic, transparent, and performance-driven giving.

About the Strategic Philanthropy Initiative (SPI) at NYU Abu Dhabi

The Strategic Philanthropy Initiative at NYU Abu Dhabi (SPI) was launched in 2021 to advance the understanding and practice of strategic philanthropy across the Gulf and broader MENA region. SPI’s work spans research, convening, and education, with a focus on data‑driven insights, collaborative platforms, and talent development that strengthen regional philanthropic infrastructure. H.E. Badr Jafar is the UAE Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy and the founding patron of the Strategic Philanthropy Initiative at NYU Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit Strategic Philanthropy Initiative - NYU Abu Dhabi.

‘A Comparative Study of Strategic Philanthropy in MENA and Beyond’ is available for download:

A Comparative Study Of Strategic Philanthropy In MENA and Beyond

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 35 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective undergraduate curriculum across the disciplines with a world center for advanced research and scholarship. The university enables its students in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, humanities, and arts to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world and advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 120 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.

NYU Abu Dhabi

