The annual programming marathon will this year gather over 180 students from 50 countries and global tech experts in Abu Dhabi to solve global challenges



Students will utilize their acquired quantum computing and artificial intelligence skills to generate positive social impact in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals



Now in its 12th edition, the event has acquired a globally significant reputation for youth excellence in the field of technology



Attendance to the event’s final presentations and award ceremony on April 28 is free and open to the public

Abu Dhabi: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), in partnership with Tamkeen, will host the 12th edition of the NYUAD Hackathon for Social Good in the Arab World from April 25-28. The international event, which is unique in the region, will welcome cross-disciplinary teams from around the world to solve challenges faced in the field of quantum computing (QC) and artificial intelligence (AI) related to QC. The aim is to develop ideas that contribute to social good with a view to furthering the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Teams of seven to ten talented students from across the globe, with a majority from the Arab world, will each be guided by two experts in the field from leading institutions. This includes renowned global computer science professors from the likes of the University of Oxford, ETH Zürich, MIT, and Stanford, along with founders of successful startups and technology professionals from Google, Meta, IBM, Qbraid, along with venture capitalists and other leading institutions such as Core42, and the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA). This elite and unique gathering of mentors will teach the teams about top practices in QC, AI machine learning applications, and software developments through workshops, keynote speeches, and lighting talks during the marathon. The outcome will be the creation of applications by the students contributing to society.

NYUAD Affiliated Professor Sana Odeh, who founded and organizes the event, commented: “The NYUAD Hackathon has successfully empowered generations of students from the Arab world and beyond to use the most advanced quantum hardware to confidently undertake challenges in quantum computing and AI-driven machine learning. It is important to note that this event is about more than technical upskilling. Equally valuable is the caliber of partnerships and participating experts on hand, which creates unprecedented networking opportunities for students. We have seen over the years how this opens the door to collaborations on future international projects, inspires students to launch their own startups, and further academic research in the quantum computing field. It is our hope that this year’s Hackathon will once again cement the potential and capabilities of technology in making a positive impact on the future of our society and to assist young experts in tackling the challenges of our time.”

Chief AI Officer at Core42 Andrew Jackson said, "At Core42, and across our broader organization at G42, our commitment extends beyond leveraging AI's potential within the UAE; we aim to expand its impact globally. As we push the boundaries of AI research and technological innovation across continents, we nurture a new generation of innovators. We are devoted to empowering young talent, convinced that our investment in these emerging minds is crucial for shaping a future where technology brings lasting, significant benefits to societies around the world."

On April 28, the final presentations and award ceremony are free and open to the public. The keynote speeches will include the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xanadu Christian Weedbrook and Professor at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) Urbasi Sinha.

The NYUAD Hackathon is supported by top global Quantum Computing experts from both industry and academi, such as NYUAD Center for Quantum and Topological Systems, Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), Core42, Florin Court Capital, PASQAL, SandboxAQ, Xanadu, qBraid, QWorld, NiEW, Womanium Quantum, ETH Zurich in Quantum Information and Computation, Zurich EPFL Center for Quantum Science and Engineering (QSE Center), MIT’s iQuHACK, QC Hack (Yale, Stanford, and Berkeley QC Hackathon) Quantum Coalition, QUAE, among others,

The three-day programming marathon was founded to contribute to social good in the Arab world and globally. The NYUAD International Hackathon for Social Good in the Arab World has seen more than 1,000 participants from more than 50 countries. The event has been a launchpad for the careers of past participants, who gained scholarships, jobs, and even launched their own startups. Last year’s winners had the exceptional opportunity to present their winning project at the GESDA Summit in Geneva.

