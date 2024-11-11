

DUBAI, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to accelerate cloud migration and provide options for customers managing workloads across on-premises and cloud environments. This aims to reduce the friction required for IT modernization, making it easier for customers to leverage AWS services to drive innovation.

Through this collaboration, customers can leverage Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on AWS, which will enable them to seamlessly extend their on-premises Nutanix environment to AWS. This integration allows organizations to run their applications on a consistent environment across both on-premises and AWS, and benefit from access to AWS services, including AWS Databases, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services, as well as the security, resiliency, and scalability AWS offers.

“90% of organizations are taking a ‘cloud smart’ approach to their infrastructure strategy – leveraging the best environment for each of their applications,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “Our expanded strategic partnership with AWS is a win-win-win for both companies and our customers, as it will help simplify their cloud migration journeys, accelerate their adoption of AWS using NC2, and open the door to hybrid cloud and on-prem Nutanix opportunities.”

"Our expanded collaboration with Nutanix represents a significant step forward in simplifying cloud migration, and helping customers innovate,” said Chris Sullivan, Vice President, Americas Channels & Alliances at AWS. “This partnership will empower more customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey, allowing them to leverage the scalability, security, resiliency, and innovation of AWS and its services."

NC2 on AWS delivers a cost-effective solution with disaster recovery, data center extension, and application migration and modernization. This enables intelligent workload placement of applications and data with zero code changes, and helps break down silos within the IT organization. Additional customer benefits include:

Faster, low-risk app migrations. Move workloads quickly and predictably with the Nutanix Move migration tool, without costly application refactoring and, at the same time, minimize migration risks with bi-directional portability.

Effortless scale and flexibility. Drive IT automation across the entire hybrid cloud stack, on-premises and in the cloud leveraging the elasticity of AWS to manage expected and unexpected capacity demands.

Increase cloud efficiency. Increase cloud resource efficiency to reduce cloud costs through use of bare-metal platforms in AWS with a unified control plane, consistent automation mechanisms and lifecycle management for virtual machines. Simplify procurement by using AWS Marketplace for all your Nutanix software licensing needs.

As part of the collaboration, AWS will also make available promotional credits to support customer migrations and proof of concepts. Leveraging the AWS VMware Migration Accelerator, customers can gain access to promotional credits for migrating VMWare on AWS workloads to NC2 on AWS. Additionally, customers migrating workloads from other clouds or on-premises will also have access to the AWS Migration Acceleration Program benefits, including a free proof-of-concept trials, migration assessment and support with AWS credits, as well as Nutanix licensing pricing promotions.

"The collaboration between Nutanix and AWS to offer NC2 on AWS represents a significant leap forward for Accenture to help clients manage diverse workloads, bridging on-premises and cloud environments,” said Andy Tay, Cloud First Global Lead at Accenture. “By combining the strengths of Nutanix and AWS, with our industry knowledge and cloud expertise, we're setting a new standard for clients to be ready for business reinvention through a strong, integrated digital core, enabling businesses to be more agile and innovative.”

"Today’s enterprises face growing uncertainty in their IT landscapes, but the partnership between Nutanix and AWS emerges as a strategic solution to enable more seamless migrations to Nutanix Cloud Clusters on AWS. This collaboration aims to provide customers with the speed and agility needed to navigate today’s dynamic business environment," Dave Pearson, Research Vice President, IDC.

