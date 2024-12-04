Already included: CO2 offsetting through the use of sustainable aviation fuel and a contribution to climate protection projects

Growing interest: over two million guests have booked Green Fares since introduction

The Lufthansa Group is expanding its successful tariff for more sustainable flying to long-haul flights and thus to its global route network. The Green Fares will be bookable in all travel classes for more than 850,000 flights per year from Decem- ber 4. The more sustainable ticket already includes offsetting of individual flight- related CO2 emissions. The Green Fares are part of the Lufthansa Group's growing portfolio of more sustainable travel offers.

As the first airline group worldwide, the Lufthansa Group has been offering Green Fares for short and medium-haul routes for about two years. Following a success- ful test run on selected intercontinental routes, the fare can now be booked regu- larly on long-haul routes, adding an additional option to the Lufthansa Group's ex- isting fare structure.

Since the launch of Green Fares in February 2023, more than two million passen- gers have already opted for the tariff and offset almost 190,000 tonnes of CO2 by offsetting their flight-related CO2 emissions. This amount corresponds to the CO2 emissions of more than 1,300 flights from Munich to New York with an Airbus A350.

Dieter Vranckx, Chief Commercial Officer of the Lufthansa Group, explains: “We have set ourselves ambitious goals to make flying more sustainable. To achieve this, we are investing billions of euros every year in new aircraft and pioneering technologies, among other things. With our innovative Green Fares, we are also in- volving our customers and offering them – as the first airline group worldwide – the opportunity to actively contribute to more sustainable aviation on more than 850,000 flights. Extending Green Fares to the Lufthansa Group's global long-haul network is an enormously important and consistent step – not only for us, but for the entire aviation industry.”

Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology Officer Lufthansa Group, says: “The Lufthansa Group has always contributed to the progress of aviation. As the first airline group worldwide, we have been offering our own tariff for more sustainable flying already

for two years. With success: demand is continuously increasing. In addition to tech- nological solutions, we are focusing on innovative offers for our customers to make flying more sustainable. With the Green Fares, we are now offering a solution world- wide that shows that more sustainable flying is already a reality today, also through the use of SAF. We will continue to lead the way in transforming the industry.”

What's behind the Green Fare tariff

With just one click, Green Fares offer a more sustainable way to fly, because the fare already includes the full offsetting of the individual, flight-related CO2 emis- sions: through the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and a contribution to the Lufthansa Group's high-quality climate project portfolio. The composition of the two components differs depending on the distance of the route. For flights within Europe and to North Africa, the following applies: a 20 percent reduction in CO2 emissions is achieved through SAF, while the remaining 80 percent is offset through climate protection projects. On intercontinental routes, 10 percent of CO2 emissions are reduced through SAF and the remaining 90 percent are offset through contributions to climate projects. The Green Fare tariff also offers addi- tional miles and points, as well as the option to rebook free of charge.

The Green Fares are available for flights operated by Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, SWISS, Edelweiss, Discover Airlines and Air Dolomiti. The only exceptions are flights operated by other airlines and individual routings in selected traffic areas of joint venture partners. Eurowings also offers a tariff for more sus- tainable flying under the name PlanetBlu.

The Lufthansa Group continues to expand its offers for more sustainable flying The Lufthansa Group continues to expand its offers and services for more sustain- able flying. Passengers can opt for CO2 offsetting with other fares as well: during the booking process, after completing it in their personal booking area, and even after the flight has already taken place. Customers can choose between different packages, each of which offers full offsetting of CO2 emissions through the use of SAF and a contribution to climate protection projects. Currently, around four per- cent of the Lufthansa Group passengers use an option for more sustainable flying.

Background: CO2 reduction with SAF & the Lufthansa Group climate project portfolio

There is no refueling of individual flights with pure SAF. As a so-called "drop-in" fuel, SAF is compatible with fossil kerosene and can be blended with it without any problems. Before being transported to the airport, SAF is mixed with fossil aviation fuel (blending) and then fed into the airport infrastructure. The Lufthansa Group ensures that the amount of SAF re- quired to offset individual CO2 emissions is fed into the Lufthansa Group's flight operations within six months of purchase. Over its entire life cycle, the SAF from biogenic residues used by the Lufthansa Group has a CO2 footprint that is around 80 percent lower than that of conventional kerosene made from fossil crude oil.

The Lufthansa Group's CO2 offsetting portfolio currently includes 19 projects from the pro- viders myclimate, Climate Austria, SQUAKE and ClimatePartner. Lufthansa Group passen- gers contribute to the overall portfolio and not to individual projects in the portfolio. All pro- jects are certified according to the highest available standards. For example, the Lufthansa Group uses Gold Standard certificates. This standard is recommended by the German Fed- eral Environment Agency, among others. The portfolio also includes four technology-based projects. In this way, the Lufthansa Group aims to promote the development of the CO2 off- setting market towards new technologies and offers with long-term commitment of CO2.