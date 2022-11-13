Muscat, Sultanate of Oman — Novartis, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, joined hands with the National Oncology center, Royal Hospital, Oman to empower women and raise awareness about Breast Cancer in Oman.

National Oncology Centre, Royal Hospital, Oman and Novartis collaborated to educate women about the importance of self-testing and regular cancer screenings in the early identification of breast cancer during an open day event at the hospital. Attendees to this event had the opportunity to meet with doctors to learn if they are at risk of breast cancer.

As part of its mission to improve the health of communities around the world, Novartis strives to be at the forefront of missions that improve public health education, and the partnership with the National Oncology Center is a key factor in this strategy. Working together with healthcare systems, doctors, and patients, the company delivers on this commitment while ensuring the correct support is provided to communities.

“Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in the world, yet we still see an alarming lack of awareness about the disease and how women should seek treatment. We aim to change this reality through such collaborations to raise awareness and empower women with the knowledge that they need to begin their journey towards health and wellness,” said Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Head, Gulf Countries: Innovative Medicines. “It is important for us to partner with world-class healthcare providers like the Royal Hospital, Oman to send out a strong message about early detection and subsequent treatment. This is very much in line with our mission to extend and improve people’s lives.”

According to the Ministry of Health, Cancer is the third leading cause of death in hospitals in Oman, while breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer and thyroid cancer ranked second among all cancers. Additionally, the reports find that In Oman, breast cancer still ranked first among all cancers in general and among women, as the number reached 350 cases; 31 % were diagnosed in the third and fourth stages.

Experts have stressed that early detection remains key in improving the rate of survival and women enjoying a good quality of life. The recommended screening methods for early detection of the disease are mammography, clinical breast examination, and breast self-examination.

Dr. Suad AlKharusi Head of National Oncology Centre at the Royal Hospital in Oman encouraged women over the age of puberty to conduct breast self-examinations at home, as well as regular clinical screenings at their trusted healthcare provider. “This is a message that we can’t stress enough; early detection greatly improves your chances and results in simpler treatment. For this reason alone, we urge all women to get tested regularly.”

