Riyadh, KSA – Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh, an Edge by Rotana hotel, is set to open its doors in the last quarter of 2024. Centrally located on the renowned Al Olaya Street, the new property will be a prime destination for both business and leisure guests, offering convenience, modern amenities, and exceptional hospitality.

Situated in the heart of Riyadh, a short 27-minute drive from King Khalid International Airport, the Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh is very close to business districts, a range of shops, restaurants, and cinemas making it a prime location and ideal option for a range of guests.

The hotel features 104 meticulously designed rooms and suites that blend contemporary aesthetics with functionality and are equipped with modern amenities, providing a comfortable retreat for both business and leisure travellers.

Guests at Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh can enjoy a variety of dining options. Misk Restaurant is an all-day dining restaurant that brings patrons "Flavours of the World" via an international buffet. Sola Lobby Café offers prime coffee, teas, and light bites, and its Grab-and-Go concept ensures a quick and delicious casual meal option for guests and visitors alike. Additionally, a 24/7 in-room dining menu guarantees quality and speedy service for those who prefer the comfort of their room.

The hotel’s facilities include Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club, featuring a fully equipped gym, sauna, steam rooms, and a massage room. A refreshing rooftop pool provides an ideal escape for those seeking both activity and relaxation.

For business travellers, Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh offers flexibility and convenience, with three separate meeting rooms able to accommodate medium-sized corporate meetings. All meeting spaces are equipped with the latest technology, elevating the event experience.

Kozhaya Tannous, the General Manager of Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh, brings with him extensive experience and a commitment to excellence. Previously serving as the Executive Assistant Manager at Amwaj Rotana Dubai, Tannous played a key role in overseeing hotel operations and managing significant renovations.

Commenting on the hotel opening preparation, Tannous said: "We are working hand in hand with our corporate office team and owning company for the successful opening of the Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh. Our goal is to offer unparalleled service and a memorable experience to our guests. The strategic location, combined with our modern amenities and exceptional dining options, ensures that we cater to the needs of all travellers."

Edge by Rotana, launched in May 2022, is the latest brand by Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 operational and pipeline properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye. Edge by Rotana is a collection of independent properties that maintain their individuality while benefiting from Rotana's extensive network and systems.

-Ends-

About Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh:

Nova M Hotel Olaya Riyadh, an Edge by Rotana hotel, is centrally located on Al Olaya Street, opposite key shopping and business districts, and just 27 minutes from King Khalid International Airport. The hotel features 104 contemporary rooms and suites, equipped with modern amenities for a comfortable stay.

Dining options include Misk, an all-day dining restaurant with an international buffet, and Sola Lobby Café, offering Starbucks coffee, teas, and light bites. The Grab-and-Go concept and 24/7 in-room dining provide quick and convenient meal options. Leisure facilities include the Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club with a gym, sauna, steam rooms, relaxation room, and a refreshing pool. The hotel also offers three advanced meeting rooms, perfect for elevating any event.

About Edge by Rotana:

Edge by Rotana is the latest brand launched in May 2022 by Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 operational and pipeline properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye. Edge by Rotana is a collection of independent properties that maintain their individuality while receiving access to the group’s extensive network and systems. Through a four-pillared approach, Edge by Rotana ensures performance remains at the forefront while maximising revenue and establishing loyalty.