Home-grown coffee concept, Notorious, has officially opened doors to Abu Dhabi’s first ever Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) accredited campus. Located in Abu Dhabi - Mussafah, within the Al Barakah Holding (2nd floor) building, the coffee academy is designed to explore the various elements of the coffee industry and enhance each student's skills using high-quality equipment, qualified instructors, and well-planned programs.

The facility will solely focus on training for all coffee related courses, some of which have been tailored in house and others that are SCA recognized. The training program at the academy is offering a variety of lessons ideal for all levels of coffee enthusiasts, from home to café or connoisseur. Courses include Barista Skills, Brewing, Green Coffee, Roasting and Sensory Skills, amongst multiple others.

Commenting on the launch, Samer Mashal, Founder of Notorious, said, “This is an extremely proud and exciting moment for us at Notorious. I am a coffee enthusiast myself, as well as a certified SCA instructor, and have always felt that there is a shortage of proper coffee education in Abu Dhabi, and in the UAE as a whole. I sought to bridge this gap by offering a stand-alone facility, ‘a coffee college’ of sorts, that provides in-depth knowledge and the correct technique, emphasizing the importance of coffee education. We are keen on spearheading these efforts and hope to become the region's coffee learning center. We look forward to welcoming our students and hope they will take the opportunity to discover more about our offering,”

The fees and duration vary as per each course requirements; for more information, please visit academy.notorious.ae

About Notorious

Notorious is a one-of-a-kind roastery, café and memorabilia gallery serving specialty coffee sourced directly from origin farms. The establishment is a haven for coffee lovers, where they can enjoy a cup of joe over nostalgia filled memorabilia - from sports, rock n roll and Hollywood, all displayed in one place.

Founder, Samer Mashal, famously known for his knack in procuring art and memorabilia, first established his successful business Le Vault in 2014. Delving into specialty coffee, Mashal then started Notorious as a one-stop destination for coffee and collectibles.

Notorious offers coffee from various specialty origins such as Brazil's Yellow Bourbon and Guji Heirloom Natural – all sourced from traceable smallholders, cooperatives, and individual farms roasted right here in UAE. Notorious also takes special orders for collectibles and acquires them for the customer – located in Abu Dhabi, the café is a rare and special ode to art and coffee beans.

