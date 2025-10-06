North 51 Consulting is proud to announce its appointment as Project and Cost Management Lead for CMPLX Al Quoz, an ambitious new development set in the heart of Dubai’s thriving creative district.

The CMPLX development introduces a bold new concept, uniting three distinct experiences in one vicinity:

Yoga & Pilates Studio: A 5,083 sq ft dedicated space for wellness enthusiasts, offering state-of-the-art facilities and a serene environment designed to elevate both body and mind.

Multidisciplinary Events space: A 2,788 sq ft venue designed to foster artistic collaboration, host diverse events, and provide a platform for creativity within Dubai’s most creative neighbourhood.

F&B Concept: A 7,503 sq. ft one-of-a-kind Roastery and Restaurant, offering all-day dining experiences. Visitors will enjoy a sensory journey as coffee beans are roasted, prepared, and brewed on-site, creating an immersive olfactory experience.

Spanning approximately 15,376 sq ft in total, CMPLX transforms existing warehouses into multi-use lifestyle destinations. The development preserves the raw industrial charm of Al Quoz through a distinctive mix of aesthetics, mezzanine slabs, and double-height ceilings, while being reimagined into vibrant, contemporary venues.

The seamless blend of authenticity and innovation ensures the project remains true to its creative district roots, while setting a new benchmark for an elevated community through wellness, dining, and lifestyle experiences.

At the heart of CMPLX lies a central landscaped courtyard, designed as the social and visual anchor of the development. This vibrant outdoor space creates a fluid connection between the project’s industrial heritage and its modern leisure-focused vision. The design emphasizes openness, creativity, and inclusivity by creating a niche culture within the space – a place to play , work and be inspired, and community.

“CMPLX is more than just a project, it’s a statement about Dubai’s growing appetite for lifestyle-driven spaces. We are excited to bring our expertise in managing complex transformations to deliver a space that inspires wellness and creativity”, said Natasha Abbas, Director of North 51 Consulting.

North 51 Consulting will lead the project from its current design stage through to interior fit-out and final delivery, ensuring the same high standards demonstrated across its extensive portfolio of successful projects.