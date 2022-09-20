As part of Think Planet, Radisson Blu Dubai Media City aims to reduce the hotel's negative impact on its environment and the planet. In keeping with this, the hotel has made the momentous change to remove plastic bottles from its property.

Replacing the 0.5l bottles on offer in each room and at the restaurants across the hotel will be 1L glass bottles. These refillable bottles will be used in conjunction with a Purezza water-purifying system, which further reduces the reliance on external water sources. This switch is expected to save at least 95,000 bottles every year.

Sustainability is a key value at Radisson Blu Media City. Protecting our environment and limited natural resources is paramount. This new move is part of a larger sustainability programme across our UAE properties to reduce our footprint while still delivering what our customers expect and deserve.

Speaking on this eco-friendly initiative, James Berry, Cluster General Manager at Radisson Blu Dubai Media City and Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City, said, "At Radisson Blu Media City, we consider our environment and aim to protect it in as much as possible. It's fantastic to see the Purezza system installed, and I'm sure our customers will appreciate this new measure to conserve our most precious resource."

Please get in touch to learn more about our No More Plastic project and sustainability initiatives at Radisson Blu Media City.

