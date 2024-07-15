Abu Dhabi, UAE – NMDC Energy (formerly NPCC), a subsidiary of NMDC Group, has been awarded a $254.6 million contract by ADNOC Gas for the next phase of the Sales Gas Pipeline Network Enhancement Program (Estidama).

The project, will involve the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a new pipeline and associated facilities.

This awarded project is part of ADNOC Gas' broader Estidama program, which aims to upgrade and expand its natural gas pipeline network to more than 3,500 km, increasing gas delivery volumes to the northern UAE. The Estidama program includes several packages designed to increase the capacity and efficiency of ADNOC's gas distribution network.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, NMDC Energy CEO, said, “We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with ADNOC Gas through this project. It highlights our shared commitment to advancing the UAE’s energy infrastructure, ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of natural gas across the emirates, and supporting the nation’s goals of achieving gas self-sufficiency. In addition, this project will not only strengthen the UAE's energy framework but also underscores our commitment to sustainable growth and the local economy, with a significant portion of the contract's value being reinvested within the UAE.”

Last year, NMDC Energy (formerly NPCC), in a consortium with C.A.T. International Ltd., secured a contract on the earlier phase of the Estidama project. Valued at over $600 million, that contract includes the installation of 191 km of new sales gas pipelines, along with additional infrastructure such as nitrogen and water pipelines and a jump-over connection.

This contract reinforces NMDC Energy's position as a leading EPC contractor in the energy sector, committed to delivering high-quality projects that drive the UAE's energy industry forward.

About NMDC Energy (formerly NPCC)

NMDC Energy specializes in providing comprehensive EPC solutions for the energy sector, serving both offshore and onshore clients in oil and gas and the wider energy industry. With a blend of technical expertise and a vast capacity to continually address the sector’s evolving needs, NMDC Energy is recognized for its structured project management capabilities and integrated approach to innovation. We act as a single point of contact for large, complex projects, ensuring seamless execution and client satisfaction. For more information visit https://www.nmdc-energy.com/en/

