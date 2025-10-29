Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy clients, has today announced the appointment of QMM as its Liquidity Provider on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The appointment aims to enhance the liquidity and trading efficiency of NMDC Energy’s shares and further align with its commitment to strengthening investor confidence and market accessibility.

Under the agreement, QMM will provide continuous two-way quotes on NMDC Energy shares to ensure smoother trading activity, narrower bid-ask spreads, and deeper order book presence, all key factors in supporting market stability and price discovery.

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, said: “As an ADX listed company, maintaining a deep and liquid market for our shares is a strategic priority. Partnering with QMM ensures that our investors can transact efficiently and with confidence. More broadly, this step underscores NMDC Energy’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and enhancing shareholder value as we continue our journey of growth and expansion across the global energy sector.”

Magdi Shannon, CEO of QMM, added: “We are honored to be appointed by NMDC Energy — one of the region’s most respected and dynamic energy companies. QMM’s role is to support active trading, improve liquidity conditions, and strengthen investor confidence in the company’s shares. We look forward to contributing to NMDC Energy’s presence on ADX and to helping achieve its capital markets objectives.”