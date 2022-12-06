Dubai, United Arab Emirates: There is no better way to mark the occasion of UAE’s founding day than by upholding the values of the nation to truly understand the importance of acceptance, inclusivity, tolerance and determination whilst rejoicing the union of the seven Emirates. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the newly formed NLGIC Group organized a social impact activity in advance of the 51st UAE National Day to engage its employees in giving back to the community.

80 employees from NLGIC Group volunteered and came together on 23 November at the Mawaheb Art Studio in Dubai with brushes and paint in hand to share the day with the country’s up-and-coming artists of determination. As part of the newly formed group’s plans to promote a culture of volunteerism and corporate social responsibility (CSR) amongst its employees, the initiative helped NLGIC Group’s staff understand the significance of supporting the local community.

Art possess the power to move individuals and economies to social action. In line with this, the activity also showcased how the world can use its capabilities and leverage art to drive forward principles such as diversity and inclusion.

Martin Rueegg, Group CEO of NLGIC Group, said: “This great initiative emulates the values on which the UAE was founded on. By working together, we are not only celebrating the UAE and its 51 years of pride and unity, but also empowering people of determination in the UAE and recognizing their right to participate in celebrating the nation’s success”.

Wemmy de Maaker, Founder and Director of Mawaheb, said: “It has been a great pleasure for all of us at Mawaheb hosting the NLGIC Group employees for an energetic and creative CSR-event! We are grateful for the sincere interest of the team to learn from our students. It was a celebration of the spirit of the UAE, connecting people and inclusion. We hope the paintings created together, in the color of the UAE flag, will be a reminder of a special time together.”



NLGIC Group’s volunteers engaged with Mawaheb Art Studio’s artists of determination in an inspirational environment through activities such as water coloring, learning sign language, writing UAE National Day messages on a painted Canva reflecting the colors of the UAE flag, Pictionary and other board games, and group dances.

About National Life & General Insurance Co. Group (NLGIC Group)



NLGIC Group is a leading insurer in the Middle East region and the largest insurance Group in Oman in terms of written and retained premiums, with operations in life and non-life insurance. The group comprises of six major companies: National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC), RSA Middle East BSC (c) (RSA Middle East), Al Ahlia Insurance Co. SAOG (Al Ahlia), Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. (Al Alamiya), NLGIC Support Services Private Limited (NSSPL), and Inayah TPA LLC. With collective experience of over 80 years in the Middle East, NLGIC Group offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. The group is a unique combination of dynamic and award-winning companies with a shared vision and highly complementary capabilities. The group has established operations across key GCC markets, including Sultanate of Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, State of Kuwait and Kingdom of Bahrain, and will be operating soon in State of Qatar.