The all-new 2022 Pathfinder available now at Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Albabtain Co with the new transmission improves the SUV’s acceleration by 30% for a more engaging drive

Kuwait – Strengthening its model line-up and continuing to build on its SUV dominance across the region, Nissan has introduced a new 9-speed automatic transmission to the Middle East, offering customers a host of benefits and improved driving experiences. Making its debut in the recently launched all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, the new high efficiency, quick-response automatic transmission delivers on customers’ needs in the region for greater fuel efficiency without compromising on power.

The new 9-speed automatic transmission offers a 30% improvement in the Pathfinder’s acceleration, building on the benefits offered by the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) in previous models. In addition to being lighter than the CVT, the 9-speed automatic transmission offers higher efficiency as a result of design upgrades, along with a highly responsive actuator for a more engaging driving experience.

With the widest gear ratio coverage in the segment, the all-new Pathfinder’s latest transmission enables highly responsive gear changes, to prioritize power or efficiency as and when needed. The low first gear delivers instantaneous power for greater confidence on-and off-road, while the high ninth gear keeps engine rotations as low as possible for improved fuel efficiency.

The new transmission features design and mechanical optimizations to maximize durability and responsiveness, offering drivers enhanced control and a smoother drive. Its modular construction furthers the driving comfort and pleasure the Pathfinder is admired for. Equally at home on city streets and off the beaten path, the all-new Pathfinder showcases its ruggedness through the introduction of paddle shifters and Hill Start Assist as standard on all grades, and Hill Descent Control on certain 4WD variants in the region.

The all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, which is controlled through an electronic gear shifter, is paired to an all-new Intelligent 4WD system that offers drivers seven unique Drive and Terrain modes to tackle all terrain. The all-new Pathfinder is an ideal family adventure vehicle not just in looks, but in modern capability as well. All grades of the 2022 Pathfinder feature a 284-horsepower 3.5-liter Direct Injection V6 with 340 Nm of torque.

