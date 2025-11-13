Saudi Arabia - Nissan has redefined customer engagement by partnering with global cloud communications platform Infobip to pioneer a first-of-its-kind Agentic AI campaign. Nissan Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) leveraged Infobip’s newly launched Conversational AI Gamification, an AI-powered toolset that enables playful, immersive experiences across messaging channels. The marketing campaign utilized Infobip's Vocalize feature, an AI-powered voice game where users competed to win a brand-new Nissan Magnite. Participants used their voices to match an audio waveform to the outline of a car, directly within WhatsApp. This innovative approach transformed lead generation into an engaging competition, driving user participation and brand interaction.

For Nissan KSA, the campaign enhanced brand awareness, increased engagement time, simplified lead acquisition, and stronger brand affinity. The innovative format also provided a cost-effective acquisition channel through chat-based journeys. The campaign achieved remarkable results: a 200% increase in session engagement, a 68% conversion rate from users reaching the competition stage, over 3,400 chatbot sessions, and 1,000 new user profiles created in 5 days.

Zeid Shubailat, Director at Infobip MENA, said: “Conversational AI Gamification is transforming the way brands can connect with their audiences. By combining AI, voice technology, and gamification, we're enabling global companies like Nissan to create engaging experiences that drive connections, capture valuable user data, and elevate customer experiences."

Karma Al-Ajlani, Deputy General Manager – Customer Experience at Nissan Saudi Arabia, said: “We aimed to boost Magnite awareness and remain top-of-mind. Partnering with Infobip on this pioneering AI-powered WhatsApp voice game has transformed customer engagement; Making it fun, interaction, and rewarding. This demonstrates Nissan Saudi Arabia’s dedication to innovation and superior customer experience”.

Conversational AI Gamification includes two key features. Vocalize, an AI-powered voice game where users match their audio to specific patterns or shapes, and Augmentation, which offers seamless transition from chat to immersive digital environments via smartphone cameras.

The success of the Nissan KSA campaign underscores Infobip's position as a leader in conversational experiences and AI innovation in marketing engagement. By enabling brands to create these unique, interactive campaigns, Infobip is helping its clients lead in digital transformation and customer engagement.

