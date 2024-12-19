Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Get ready for take-off… Nike, the global leader in sportswear and innovation, is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new store at Dubai International (DXB) Terminal 3. Strategically located in the world's busiest travel hub, the store offers travellers an immersive shopping experience that combines cutting-edge design with Nike's iconic products.

Whether you're heading home for the holidays or searching for a comfortable airport outfit, the store is the perfect stopover before your flight. Find the ideal last-minute gift for a loved one or a meaningful souvenir to remember your time in Dubai.

The store features a carefully curated selection of performance wear, lifestyle apparel, and footwear, including limited-edition releases and airport-exclusive collections. Among the bespoke items available, travellers can purchase the Nike By You Travel Edition patches. These locally designed patches serve as a unique memento of Dubai and the new airport location.

Roy Nasrallah, Senior VP of Marketing at GMG said: “Bringing together Nike and DXB, in one of the busiest terminals in one of the busiest Airports in the world; is exactly where we want to be with the consumer. To celebrate this amazing milestone, we are happy to introduce exclusive Nike By You collection at T3 for shoppers. Handpicked to be designed by talented local and global artists, this collection makes for the perfect gift to give your loved ones ahead of the holiday season. This store represents our commitment to inspire and serve athletes everywhere, including those travelling through this world-class airport, going to where they are and responding to their needs in a completely unique environment.”

Welcoming Nike to the airport, Eugene Barry, Chief Commercial Officer at Dubai Airports said, “Dubai International (DXB) is more than just a global travel hub; it’s a platform for experiences that span the world. Nike’s new store in DXB’s Terminal 3 adds a bold layer to our existing dynamic portfolio of the world’s favourite consumer products and brands. Our partnership with Nike embodies the spirit of forward motion, energy, ambition, and individuality, offering travellers a way to carry a piece of DXB's energy with them.”

Highlights of the new store include a customisation station where travellers can personalise select products, creating truly one-of-a-kind pieces. The store also features a curated collection of comfortable, versatile, travel-ready apparel, perfect for frequent flyers. Its sleek design reflects Dubai's forward-thinking ethos, combining functionality with modern aesthetics.

Nike's Terminal 3 store adds to the growing retail offerings at DXB, further enhancing its reputation as a global shopping destination.

Visit the Nike store at Concourse B in DXB’s Terminal 3 to explore the latest innovations in sportswear and enjoy an elevated shopping experience during your journey.

