Muscat - The Nidaa Charity Team, dedicated to supporting underprivileged families in Oman, continues to lead the way through its partnership with Protiviti Oman. Together, under the “i on Hunger” initiative, they have achieved significant milestones, distributing essential food boxes, rice and flour bags in addition to toys positively impacting over 300 families.

The campaign brought together over 50 volunteers from Lahunna’s Sidrah Leadership Development Program including Protiviti employees, all working hand in hand with Nidaa Charity Team, showcasing a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

Faiza Said Al Rashidi, CEO of Nidaa Charity Team stated, “At Nidaa Charity Team, we recognize that our volunteers are the backbone of our mission to uplift low-income families. Protiviti showcases their invaluable contributions; without their dedication, this initiative would not be possible. Their commitment not only helps us provide essential meals but also fosters a spirit of solidarity. Our partnership with Protiviti Oman demonstrates how consistent actions creates lasting change for our community.”

This campaign embodies Protiviti's core values of compassion and community involvement, and we are proud of the meaningful impact we achieve together,” said Shatha Salim Al Maskiry, Managing Director of Protiviti Oman. “Our eight year collaboration with Nidaa Charity Team goes beyond supporting families in need; it inspires a culture of active volunteerism within our community. Seeing young women take initiative strengthens our belief in the power of collective action to drive meaningful change. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to building a brighter future for everyone.”

Protiviti is committed to empowering the community through impactful initiatives, including mentoring college students, delivering financial literacy programs, offering educational awareness sessions on various topics, and supporting career development through CV writing workshops and internships. These efforts reflect their dedication to fostering growth and opportunity for the next generation.

ABOUT PROTIVITI OMAN

Protiviti Oman is a leading global consulting firm offering expertise in risk management, human capital and business consulting, internal audit, technology consulting, and more. As part of the Protiviti network, we bring innovative solutions to help organizations navigate challenges, drive efficiency, and achieve sustainable success. Our dedicated team of professionals in Oman combines local insights with global best practices to deliver tailored solutions that empower businesses to thrive in dynamic environments. With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and collaboration, Protiviti Oman is your trusted partner for building resilience and unlocking opportunities in today's complex business landscape. Learn more at https://www.protiviti.com/om-en.