Dubai (UAE): Nibras International School (NIS), part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), recently marked the debut of the NIS Spring Concert and Art & Technology Exhibition. The event, organized at the Emirates Institute of Banking and Finance (EIBF) Auditorium in Academic City, promoted music, art, and technology to the local community, and attracted large numbers of families and patrons of art and music.

Large and small artworks and technology projects of secondary school students at NIS greeted visitors on arrival. Surrealist paintings, still life compositions, drawings, sketches, and a host of other innovative projects were displayed throughout the exhibition area.

Dr. Jay Teston, NIS Principal and Head of School, commended the school’s first-ever Spring Concert and Art & Technology Exhibition. He said: “I laud our teachers and students for their hard work and dedication in making this event a massive success. This debut edition is a testament to the amazing learning opportunities that NIS provides. We believe that students learn best when they work together and apply the concepts that they have learnt in class to real life situations. This was the rationale behind organizing the first ever NIS Spring Concert and Art & Technology Exhibition.”

Minalee De Silva, a Grade 11 student, expressed her happiness on participating in the debut edition of the Art and Technology Exhibition. “My fellow students and I were excited to introduce different styles of art we learned in class. We were happy to see people witness our artworks and the event was a great platform for us to showcase our creativity to a wider audience,” she said.

Alongside the Art and Technology Exhibition, visitors enjoyed musical performances by the NIS Elementary and Secondary Choir, Handchimes group, and the Secondary Concert Band. Highlights of the concert include the band’s rendition of Katy Perry’s Firework, the Middle School Handchimes’ take on Brahms Lullaby, the Queen Medley of the High School Handchimes group, and the performance of Greg Gilpin’s Why We Sing by the Elementary Choir.

The concert also featured individual performances by several talented students who used the platform to showcase their love for music and singing.

Wilfred Burros, Head of the Music Department at NIS and chairman of the event, said: “It was a personal dream to see music, arts and technology promoted across the school community. I shared this vision with the art and technology teachers, and I am grateful for everyone’s support in bringing this idea to fruition.”

The NIS Spring Concert and Art & Technology Exhibition is a testament that learning does not only happen inside the classroom. Students learn more when they are provided with opportunities and experiences to showcase their talents and skills.

Nibras International School is part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), a global group of schools. For more information about the school, visit https://nisdubai.ae.

-Ends-

About Nibras International School

Nibras International School (NIS) is a rigorous American curriculum school in Dubai, that offers the rigorous American Education Reaches Out (AERO) Common Core Plus program, as well as Advanced Placement courses. The school is NEASC accredited, a globally recognized standard of excellence through which students get accepted to the best international universities and is also a member of the National Honor Society. Amazing learning, global vision, and a true sense of community are the fundamentals at Nibras International School, and it provides students with the tools they need to turn passion into purpose and influence. Through the rigorous curriculum Nibras International School opens students’ hearts and minds so that they embrace challenges and opportunities, share ideas and purpose, and truly influence others to make a positive difference.

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.

ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. ISP have now expanded to over 70 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 61,000 students and 9,000 staff located across 20 countries.

For more information, please visit www.internationalschoolspartnership.com

