Cairo, Egypt – NextEra Education, a transformative educational initiative, proudly announces its establishment with more than 2 billion EGP in investments, aimed at radically developing Egypt’s education system. This ambitious project is the result of a strategic partnership between EYouth, leading business figures Mohamed Farouk and Ahmed Tarek, and visionary entrepreneurs Mustafa Abd Ellatif and Mokhtar Ahmed. NextEra Education is set to modernize the educational landscape by integrating advanced AI technologies, overhauling traditional curricula, and collaborating with prestigious international universities to bring world-class education to Egypt.

NextEra Education is designed to address the critical challenges in Egypt's current education system by providing students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in a rapidly evolving global economy. The initiative will focus on embedding AI into educational processes, ensuring personalized, cutting-edge learning experiences that prepare students for the future workforce.

"NextEra Education is more than just an educational institution; it represents a bold step forward in redefining the future of education in Egypt," said Mustafa Abd Ellatif, CEO of NextEra Education and EYouth. "Our significant investment, coupled with AI integration and global partnerships, ensures that our students will not only meet the demands of today’s job market but will also be the leaders of tomorrow."

Mohamed Farouk, CEO of Mobica and Chairman of NextEra Education, highlighted the transformative potential of this initiative. "Our goal is to build an educational ecosystem in Egypt that bridges the gap between traditional methods and modern economic needs. Through these investments and AI integration, we are setting a new benchmark for educational excellence in Egypt."

Ahmed Tarek, Chairman of Swiss Co and Allianz Logistics & Services Holding, and Board Member of NextEra Education, emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration. "By combining expertise from both business and education sectors, NextEra Education will equip the next generation of Egyptian leaders with the tools they need to compete on a global stage."

NextEra Education will offer a range of specialized programs in collaboration with leading international universities and educational institutions, including:

University of Minnesota

Drake University

Illinois Institute of Technology

Collège de Paris

Nexford University

01 Talent Coding School

These partnerships will enable NextEra Education to offer globally recognized accredited programs, including Bachelor’s degrees in fields such as Programming Systems, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Business Administration, Data Science, and Analytics.

Mokhtar Ahmed, COO of NextEra Education, shared his enthusiasm about the initiative. "We are committed to creating an educational environment that not only meets international standards but also fosters innovation and creativity among our students. This is just the beginning of a transformative journey for education in Egypt."

NextEra Education’s official launch event will be held on September 18, 2024, at the Kempinski Hotel, New Cairo. The event will feature keynote addresses from industry leaders and representatives of the partnering universities and institutions.