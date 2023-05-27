May 27, 2023 BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- On May 22nd, 2023, a pre-launch event launched at Dubai Chambers headquarters, aiming to empower Chinese technologies and innovative companies to leverage Dubai as a global hub for international expansion, further strengthening bilateral ties and fostering innovation between Dubai and China.

Chinese digital energy service enterprise, NewLink, was also invited as a distinguished VIP delegate at the ceremony, further solidifying its position as one of the first strategic partners and advisors to Dubai Chambers. In a pivotal moment, both parties formally signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC), reaffirming their commitment to deepening their collaboration and forging stronger ties.

In his address, H.E. Mohammad Ali Lootah, the President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, highlighted the strategic advantages of Dubai, stating, "With comprehensive logistics infrastructure and strategic location along the New Silk Road, Dubai serves as a convenient gateway to the MENA markets, enabling leading Chinese companies to seize opportunities and thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape."

Under the partnership, Dubai Chambers will support the NewLink and companies introduced by NewLink with necessary information and assistance in registering commercial licenses in Dubai. By streamlining administrative procedures and providing essential guidance, Dubai Chambers hopes to establish a favorable business environment for global enterprises as they establish their presence in Dubai market. And it also underscores its commitment to nurturing and promoting business growth.

As a trusted advisor and partner, NewLink will also work closely with Dubai Chambers to navigate the complexities of the China market. Leveraging its expertise, NewLink will introduce portfolio companies and partner enterprises to the China Innovation Centre for the purpose of showcasing leading Chinese technologies and leveraging Dubai to global. These moves will pave the way for potential investments and establish mutually beneficial relationships between Chinese enterprises and Dubai's dynamic business landscape.

In addition, NewLink and Dubai Chambers discussed opportunities to showcase China’s green and cleantech technologies during the upcoming COP28 UAE scheduled later this year. Both sides highlighted their shared goals of promoting sustainable practices and addressing climate change challenges.

Pursuant to the MOC, the parties will actively explore avenues to leverage the synergies between NewLink's well-established presence in the new energy industry and Dubai Chambers' comprehensive one-stop service capabilities, to empower businesses, facilitate market access, and drive technological advancements for a prosperous future.

NewLink is a world-leading energy IoT solution provider, and one of the first enterprises specializing in energy digitization in China. Through digitization, NewLink further improves energy utilization efficiency and reduces energy waste during transportation to realize carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.

“The establishment of the ‘China Innovation Centre’ at Dubai Chambers will open a new chapter for economic and trade cooperation and will surely create new opportunities for bilateral exchange and produce new results soon,” commented Qian Qian, Vice-Chairman of CCPIT Jiangsu.

