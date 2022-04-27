Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Newage Learning FZCO, a leading training provider of instructor-led software programming and immersive cybersecurity bootcamps, today announces its partnership with American University in the Emirates.

The leadership of the UAE announced the country’s national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), with a clear vision of becoming world leaders in AI by the year 2031. Key objectives within this strategy include the attraction and training of talent and developing a fertile ecosystem for AI. The programs offered by Newage Learning, through the Viva Coder initiatives ensure that the talent pool for coding is being cultivated within the universities present in the UAE.

In addition, the country has announced the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) Strategy to strengthen the country’s position as a global hub and to increase its contribution to the national economy by means of advancing innovation and future technologies.

The partnership between American University in the Emirates and Newage Learning seeks to strengthen the two parties’ academic cooperation to promote mutual objectives in holding joint bootcamps, as well as creating a community of coders throughout the university. As a partner institution of AUE, Newage Learning will establish skills based training programs targeting various colleges in AUE.

The AUE President, Professor Muthanna Ghani Abdul Razzaq, said: “It is vital that the higher education sector respond to the global technological needs with strategic approaches to maximize the potential of the students by building their skills required across industries. The shared value of AUE and Newage Learning including lifelong learning and students’ success, makes this collaboration an important step towards bridging the digital gap within today’s workforce”.

The NewAge Learning founder and Director, Mr. Shailesh Dash, affirmed: “We find AUE are the best partner in creating a technology-focused community in boosting the student’s digital skills. Our partnership will create most up-to-date technology courses tailored to the specific learning styles & needs of the participants.”

The immersive programs will also offer opportunities for students to secure roles in digital and tech companies, to freelance or to follow their entrepreneurial pursuits.

For more information, please click on the https://vivacoder.com/

About NewAge Learning

NewAge is a digital talent development company providing end-to-end talent transformation solutions for individuals, government, and corporate organizations, to create progress through technology and develop the skills necessary for tomorrow. Our focus is on delivering IT programs rich in content and one that provides great value addition to the trainee’s existing skills. With a strong team of dedicated professionals, we are committed to delivering on our promise of the best Software Coding learning center in the GCC region. We measure our success by the success of our trainees and partners, and we are together to achieve extraordinary results and redefine the industry.

About American University in the Emirates

The AUE was established in 2006 with accreditation from the Commission of Academic Accreditation (CAA) under the umbrella of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the United Arab Emirates. The AUE has experienced increased student enrollments from 25 countries and follows the American model of higher education with a general-education program and credit-hour system. The University boasts seven colleges—Media and Mass Communication, Business Administration, Law, Design, Computer Information Technology, Security and Global Studies, and Education—with programs that cater to current and future marketplace needs.