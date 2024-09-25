Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Source of Fate, a new independent luxury real estate developer has announced its launch in the United Arab Emirates with a pipeline of almost AED 10 billion in new developments.

Source of Fate will provide full funding for all their pipeline of real estate developments, guaranteeing delivery, supporting its aim to build positive, sustainable and friendly communities in the UAE. The developer is part of the wider Wheel of Fate group, a conglomerate of multiple business units with operations and investments across the MENA region.

Esteemed global real estate consultancy Savills, one of the world’s most respected firms with more than 160 years of heritage, has been appointed as expert advisor to Source of Fate. The business plans to launch its first projects in a matter of weeks and has already been working alongside a world-class roster of designers, architects and engineers to bring its high-end luxury living concepts to life.

To ensure excellence across its upcoming projects, Source of Fate will be led by Dr Majid Jack Hsiung, an award-winning architect, construction and real estate leader, with more than 20 years of experience spanning major residential, retail, office and leisure projects throughout the Middle East and Asia. Commenting on Source of Fate’s launch, Dr Hsiung said, “We are crafting elegant living communities with a focus on premium luxury, sustainability and wellness. We are deeply committed to providing lasting value and enriching the overall quality of real estate across the UAE. Our upcoming projects will launch off-plan sales to brokers, real estate investors and prospective homeowners over the coming months.”

The dedicated Source of Fate team has experience delivering projects for some of the most respected real estate developers. Source of Fate’s confirmed pipeline of projects includes two new residential developments in premium locations in Dubai and three new residential projects on Ras Al Khaimah’s most sought-after island, Al Marjan Island.

The UAE is a leader in prime residential, with Dubai recording strong growth over the past year including a 17.4% increase in capital values according to the Savills Prime Residential World Cities Index. It is predicted that the Emirates will continue to show strength throughout the rest of the year and beyond.

For more information about Source of Fate (SOF) and to pre-register for upcoming launches, visit sourceoffate.com.

About Source of Fate

Source of Fate develops elegant communities in sought-after destinations, where sophisticated lifestyle meets luxury living. Our experienced team of architects, engineers, and designers craft homes that provide harmony for everyday living, while adding lasting value for investors. With an unmatched attention to detail, we build beautiful premium living spaces inspired by design, sustainability and stylish convenience.

At Source of Fate, we craft

Fate - an ancient concept commonly held across all corners of the world, binding individuals with the universal natural world.

Visit sourceoffate.com

