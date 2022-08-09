With over 15 years of international experience David Yates will lead a Digital and Data team that boasts extensive know-how and presence throughout the region. He joins Al Tamimi & Company, the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, at a time when digital transformation is accelerating across the region and regulations are rapidly evolving. For clients this means access to a leading technology practitioner, and a team full of experts that understand the legal intricacies of a new digital landscape taking shape across the region.

The hire strengthens the firm’s capabilities in its Digital and Data practice and takes the total number of Partners to 82 throughout the its 17 offices spread across 10 countries.

David was previously with Al Tamimi & Company from 2010 to 2013 and re-joins as Partner and Regional Head of Digital and Data. He has spent the last 10 years back in his native Australia where he specialised in technology, data and IP at a leading independent law firm.

Commenting on the appointment, Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, said:

“David re-joins the firm to head our Digital and Data practice, a vital area for Al Tamimi & Company. I am delighted David is on board, his understanding of the legal landscape across the region and exposure to international markets will be crucial in leading our team, and his expertise will add value and deepen our offer and client experience.

“For David and our Digital and Data team this is an important time. The region is continuing to experience a significant technological evolution within government and private sectors, and this presents opportunities for us. I believe this is an exciting time to be in the region and part of Al Tamimi & Company, and I am sure David will be an asset for us as we continue to ensure our clients receive the best advice and representation."

On re-joining Al Tamimi & Company, David Yates Said:

“I am excited to be re-joining Al Tamimi & Company as a Partner and the Regional Head of Digital and Data. It has been 10 years since we founded the TMT practice at the firm, and since then it has gone from strength to strength to become a leader in the region. I look forward to working closely with Digital and Data Partners Nick O’Connell and Andrew Fawcett, and the other partners and colleagues across the firm’s offices, to provide clients with excellent legal services across the region.”

As Partner of the practice David will be working with the leading legal practitioners in the region. The Digital and Data team provides local and international clients with world-class, specialist legal support and advises on regulatory and transactional matters involving; technology, data protection, cybersecurity, media and entertainment, advertising, marketing, telecommunications, and e-commerce.