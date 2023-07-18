Recently appointed Managing Director of award-winning integrated facilities management organization, Nigel Wright, has outlined an ambitious five-year digital transformation and growth plan to further expand the company’s footprint across Saudi Arabia.

With over 25 years’ experience in the facilities management sector, Wright will lead the Kingdom-wide operations, vision and growth strategies for the prominent integrated facilities management company, a division of Saudi-owned diversified services group, Alturki Holding.

In addition to being a qualified electrical mechanic, Wright also holds a postgraduate certificate in business administration and brings over two decades of industry experience to Musanadah. He previously held positions as IFM regional account director at global commercial real estate services company, JLL, and a range of senior management positions with leading facilities management companies and property developers in the UAE and Australia.

Already during his first months in the new role, Wright has overseen strong performance in new contract wins and renewals, development of new BICSc-accredited training facilities, and a series of industry award wins, including a coveted client-contractor partnership award for work on the Saudi Vision 2030 heritage project, AlUla. Last year, Musanadah also won the prestigious ‘Customer Centric’ accolade at the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) Awards for anticipating and meeting the satisfaction levels of large-scale clients.

Detailing the new digital transformation and growth plan, Wright outlined the structured strategy which focuses on five main pillars:

Digital transformation: Embracing CAFM, smart building and AI technology, and other data-driven innovations to enhance the productivity of buildings, workplaces, and staff, and to access real-time data to ensure properties operate more efficiently

New work winning : Successfully moving beyond Musanadah's established markets and gaining significant share in new regions, especially in Riyadh and the Western Region, supported by further investment into Kingdom-wide business development efforts, as well as expanding Musanadah's licensed security services arm to facilitate this growth

Diversification: Growing new business verticals to complement the current core business, such as critical infrastructure, governmental commercial, educational, leisure, retail, residential, and hospitality sectors, as well as home maintenance services and targeting Vision 2030 projects

Other aspects of the new growth plan focus heavily on people together with sustainability:

Talent acquisition and development: Recruiting and developing talent through ongoing mentoring and internationally benchmarked training initiatives at the company’s in-house BICSc-certified, LEAD Training Center to further build on the company’s reputation for providing industry-leading IFM services, together with new IFMA-certified courses, while further elevating technical and hard service delivery standards through Institute of Asset Management (IAM) corporate membership

Sustainability: Increased use of more environmentally friendly materials and practices to assist clients achieve their sustainability goals, including energy retrofits through to more efficient data-driven solutions

Maintaining and exceeding Saudization targets remain a key objective.

“Key drivers positioning Musanadah as market leader in its field, has been the company’s customer-centric service delivery model, where our corporate ethos places client needs at the center of everything we do, while remaining flexible to accommodate their ever-changing needs. This was particularly evident over the COVID-19 pandemic period. Our client retention rate of over 98 per cent and consistently high customer satisfaction metrics stand testament to this company-wide commitment. Instead of changing this highly effective formula, we are aiming to roll out our unique and effective business model into new verticals and regions of Saudi Arabia, further reinforcing Musanadah’s market-leading position as the Kingdom’s IFM partner of choice,” commented Wright.

He added: “While Saudi Arabia’s facility management market is expected to demonstrate growth of eleven per cent (CAGR) over the period through to 2030 according to P&S Intelligence, our structured growth plan – closely aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 national transformation program - aims at continuing Musanadah’s current annual growth rate of 21 per cent - nearly double the industry average.

“Leveraging the step change towards increased outsourcing and facilities management provider use in Saudi Arabia, we aim to double the size of our company over the coming five years. Recent technological advances being implemented are enabling Musanadah to optimize workplace efficiency and achieve exceptional service delivery standards, while effectively managing operational costs. This level of growth is further evidence of Musanadah’s mission to capture an increased share of the Kingdom’s IFM market through our highly customer-centric approach and internationally benchmarked standards continuing to be welcomed by a range of clients across Saudi Arabia,” concluded Wright.

Musanadah offers comprehensive and customised facilities management solutions to clients in the critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors across Saudi Arabia.

About Musanadah

Musanadah Facilities Management is an award-winning facilities services company in Saudi Arabia offering a full range of integrated facilities management solutions tailored to meet client needs, from master developments to residential communities, industrial sites, and commercial offices, with the aim of protecting, maintaining, and optimizing client assets while implementing industry best practices.

Musanadah offers comprehensive and customized facilities management solutions to clients across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors.

Founded in 2010, Musanadah is a wholly owned subsidiary of Khobar-based diversified services group, Alturki Holding.

In 2022, Musanadah won a coveted client-contractor partnership award for its work on AlUla - a major Vision 2030 heritage project. The company was also awarded the prestigious ‘Customer-centric FM Company’ accolade at the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) awards for anticipating and meeting the satisfaction levels of large-scale clients through its unique customer-centric service delivery model which was recognised for consistently placing the needs of clients first.