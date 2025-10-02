Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia plans to invest over US$65 billion to develop the country’s healthcare infrastructure. Establishing the regional headquarters for its Health & Medical business in Riyadh reflects Essity’s commitment to long term growth in the Middle East, as the company taps on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions to shape the future of healthcare in this strategic market.

Essity also signs a Memorandum of Understanding with leading Saudi healthcare distributors – Tamer Group and DMSCO – to collaborate on elevating healthcare standards and strengthening access to high quality health and medical solutions.

“Saudi Arabia is a strategic market to accelerate growth of Essity’s health and medical business in the Middle East,” says Anand Chandarana, President of Business Unit Health & Medical for Essity. “As a global leader in hygiene and health, we are well positioned to support Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation, and deliver sustainable value to patients, customers and healthcare systems through our trusted brands and superior innovations.”

Essity sells health and medical solutions under the TENA®, Cutimed®, Leukoplast®, Delta-Cast®, Actimove® and JOBST® brands in the Middle East.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company’s headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.