Customers can explore its thoughtfully curated collections at its flagship store located in Arjan, Dubai, or shop online with a same-day delivery service throughout Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Dubai UAE: Heart Cottage Lane, a brand-new, home-grown interiors boutique, designed to elevate modern living and help individuals entertain in style, has officially launched in the UAE.

Founded by Lucy Gibson - the owner and founder of Sand Dollar Dubai, one of the UAE’s most successful home-grown fashion boutiques - Heart Cottage Lane offers extensive homeware collections including a range of high-quality items, from luxurious textiles and handcrafted decorative accents, adorning tablescapes, entertaining must-haves like crockery and teatime essentials, as well as playful sleepwear.

Offering everything and anything needed for entertaining, Heart Cottage Lane, is made up of hand-picked pieces that inspire, delight, and elevate the everyday experience of home life. With attention to detail seen throughout the boutique, all items are thoroughly tried and tested.

Upon a visit to Heart Cottage Lane, customers can discover hand-selected timeless design pieces, such as beautifully hand-painted Polish Pottery, showcasing a perfect blend of tradition and craftsmanship that exudes ‘cottage-core’ aesthetics; as well as Ginger Jar Lamps, which are a collection of vintage lamp bases that have been curated from a unique stock of antique items.

Lucy Gibson was inspired to launch Heart Cottage Lane following recognition from design enthusiasts and interior experts alike. This comes as no surprise, given Lucy’s passion for exquisite design and her commitment to quality, which reflects the individuality of each customer. Combined with a dedication to top quality table settings and craftsmanship, Heart Cottage Lane truly stands out.

Founder of Heart Cottage Lane, Lucy Gibson comments: “Having always been passionate about interiors – and knowing there was a real gap in the market for high-quality, homeware items, I made the decision to launch Heart Cottage Lane. I’m so excited to be able to bring thoughtful, beautifully designed pieces into homes in the UAE – and with a collection curated personally by myself, I truly believe there’s something for everyone. With the entertaining season almost upon us, I can’t wait to help households entertain in style.”

As well as being the exclusive retailer for Polish Pottery, the boutique is also a one stop shop for unique gifting, offering customers a reliable same day delivery service (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) including a gift wrapping service. Furthermore, it is the first retailer to exclusively stock Biscuiteers, the UK’s original, hand-iced biscuit company, perfect for gifting.

Founder and CEO of Biscuiteers, Harriet Hastings adds: “We are so pleased to be partnering with Heart Cottage Lane to bring Biscuiteers to the UAE for the first time. We already have so many loyal customers in the Middle East, but to be able to offer same day local delivery is a great opportunity to bring brand to a whole new audience.”

Strategically nestled within the crossroads of some of Dubai’s major communities (Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Arabian Ranches, Al Barari, Victory Heights, etc.), the Heart Cottage Lane store is located in the Diamond Business Centre 1, Suite C, Shops 2-6, Al Barsha South 3. Arjan, Dubai.

Heart Cottage Lane is open Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday 8:30am – 5:30pm, and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 8:30 – 8:00pm.

With Heart Cottage Lane, home-entertaining will always be a fun and memorable event.

Customers can also shop online by visiting www.heartcottagelane.com.