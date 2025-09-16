Dubai Basketball pro players and coaches to bring the game into GEMS schools

Partnership aims to promote resilience, teamwork, and character through sport

DUBAI, UAE: GEMS Education has launched an exciting new partnership with Dubai Basketball, designed to unlock unique sporting and cultural opportunities for GEMS students and communities. The collaboration, running for the full season from September 2025 to 2026, rests on a shared belief in the power of sport, inclusivity, and opportunity for all.

Dubai Basketball is the first sports franchise to represent the city in a European league, making history as a leading regional force in the global game. As the team prepares to compete in the prestigious EuroLeague, it brings Europe’s elite directly to the Coca-Cola Arena, giving fans the chance to experience world-class basketball in Dubai.

Beyond the arena, Dubai Basketball is committed to inspiring the next generation – fostering a love for the sport among children through Dubai Basketball Academy, building strong connections with schools, and showcasing a clear pathway for Dubai’s youth to pursue a future in professional sports.

Through the partnership, GEMS students and their families will enjoy a variety of opportunities that extend both on and off the court, reinforcing the vital role that sport plays as part of a holistic, fully rounded education

Students from across the GEMS network will not only be able to attend more than 30 of Dubai Basketball’s home games this season, they will also have the chance to showcase their talents in performing arts, dance, and music live during game-day entertainment, giving them both a local and global platform.

Meanwhile, Dubai Basketball players and coaches will visit GEMS schools, inspiring students through talks, training sessions, and skill-building workshops. Staff will also benefit, with access to guidance that will enhance school-level sports provision.

Jay Varkey, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “At GEMS, we believe education is about far more than what happens in the classroom. Sport plays a vital role in shaping character, resilience, and community, and our partnership with Dubai Basketball brings these qualities to life in inspiring new ways. Together, we are opening doors for our students and their families to experience the energy, excitement, and values of one of the world’s great sports.”

Nick Oakley, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Basketball, commented on the partnership, saying: “Our broader goal at Dubai Basketball is to foster a passion for the sport with the youth right here in the city. We look forward to welcoming GEMS students and staff to Coca-Cola Arena, cheering on our home team, and sharing in what promises to be an unforgettable season.”

In an age where children’s lives are increasingly digital, the partnership reclaims the importance of real, tangible experiences. By stepping onto the court and being inspired by the pro-level talent on display, GEMS students will gain formative experiences that strengthen confidence, wellbeing, and ambition long after the final whistle.

At its core, basketball is about resilience and determination: every missed shot is a call to try again, every setback a lesson in perseverance. These values mirror the ethos GEMS instils across its schools, teaching students that success comes from persistence and determination.

The collaboration with Dubai Basketball builds on GEMS’ growing portfolio of partnerships designed to bridge education and industry, providing students with pathways in sport, the arts, technology, and beyond.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

About Dubai Basketball

Founded in 2023, Dubai Basketball is a newly established professional basketball franchise that plays in Europe’s Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League for the 2024/25 season. The franchise has assembled a strong roster of players, with the team represented by countries including the Philippines, USA, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Jordan, Turkey, Latvia, Italy, Bosnia, and France. The franchise plays their home games in the ABA League at Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai Basketball stands as a testament to the power of passion and dedication in shaping the landscape of basketball in the UAE and beyond. Its foundation is built upon a diverse and talented team, consisting of FIBA-certified coaches, former professional players, business experts, and passionate enthusiasts.

Dubai Basketball is committed to catalysing positive social change, where dreams are not just envisioned but realised, talents are not merely found but nurtured, and aspirations are not only lived but fulfilled.

