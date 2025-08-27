Dubai – In its very first year, the Employment Readiness Program at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus (BPDC) has delivered remarkable results, with 30 final-year students securing placements in core AI engineering roles with leading UAE-based companies.

The Employment Readiness Program, introduced this year by BPDC’s Career Services Department, is a structured eight-week program designed exclusively for final-year students to bridge the critical gap between academia and industry. With modules in Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Six Sigma, Project Management, Cloud Computing, and Full Stack Development, the program placed a special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI)—a sector central to the UAE’s economic transformation.

The outcome of the inaugural Employment Readiness Program has been immediate and tangible. Thirty students from the Class of 2025 transitioned directly into AI engineering roles in the UAE, underscoring the program’s effectiveness in aligning BPDC’s academic excellence with local industry needs.

“Launching the Employment Readiness Program for the first time this year has proven to be a game-changer,” said Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BPDC. “The success of our graduates securing AI-focused roles within the UAE validates our vision of combining strong academics with structured career preparedness. This is just the beginning, and we see the EMPLOYMENT READINESS PROGRAM becoming a cornerstone of how we nurture future-ready professionals.”

The Employment Readiness Program’s design integrates training workshops, mock interviews, capstone project, certification opportunities, and mentorship from industry experts. For many students, the program acted as the bridge between academic projects and their first professional role in the UAE’s technology sector.

BPDC’s strong internship ecosystem also played a vital role. Final-year students pursuing AI internships at PwC, Siemens Energy, and other UAE-based companies were able to apply their learnings in real-world settings, making them standout candidates during recruitment drives.

Abdul Razzak Sohail, Manager of Career Services at BPDC, added: “We launched the Employment Readiness Program to make career readiness more structured and focused for final-year students. The fact that it has already resulted in 30 placements in AI engineering roles here in the UAE highlights how closely our efforts are aligned with employer expectations.”

The program complements BPDC’s academic portfolio of AI and Machine Learning courses taught by faculty specializing in deep learning, robotics, natural language processing, and intelligent systems. Together, these initiatives ensure students graduate not only with strong theoretical foundations but also with workplace-ready skills that the UAE job market demands.

BPDC alumni are already contributing to high-profile AI initiatives at companies such as Emirates, Aramex, PwC, and Siemens in the UAE, as well as globally at Apple, Meta, and Google. The Employment Readiness Program is expected to further accelerate this impact by systematically preparing each graduating batch for careers in emerging technologies.

With the success of its very first year, the Employment Readiness Program has positioned BPDC as a key partner in supplying AI talent for the UAE’s knowledge economy. As the country continues to invest in artificial intelligence and digital innovation, BPDC graduates are stepping confidently into roles that will shape the nation’s technological future.