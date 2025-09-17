Neterra has received official certification as a carbon-neutral company for the fourth consecutive year. The certificate comes from Verra, one of the world's most authoritative organizations in climate initiatives.

In 2025, Neterra directed its support toward the Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary in Cambodia. This nature reserve spans 293,000 hectares and is home to nearly 1,000 different species of plants and animals.

The protected area teems with life. Over 350 bird species sing in the treetops, while rare primates such as black-shanked douc langurs and yellow-cheeked crested gibbons swing through the branches. Along the forest trails, the footprints of 115 wild Asian elephants can be seen - representing a significant portion of Cambodia's entire elephant population.

"Achieving carbon neutrality is a process that requires us to measure, reduce, and balance our carbon footprint according to international standards. For Neterra, this is a long-term commitment through which we believe we contribute to a sustainable future not only for our company, but also for our partners, clients, and society as a whole," commented Ventsislav Petrov, Chief Operating Officer for Human Resources and Administration at Neterra.

Newly discovered and protected species

Keo Seima continues to surprise scientists. In recent years, at least 15 new species of plants and animals have been discovered there. At the same time, the sanctuary provides refuge for approximately 75 endangered species.

"We chose to support this unique place, where science continues to make discoveries, and to contribute our part to preserving biodiversity," added Ventsislav Petrov.

A home for the Bunong people

Keo Seima is also home to the indigenous Bunong people, whose traditions are inextricably linked to the forest. Beyond protecting wildlife, the project safeguards the cultural heritage of communities that have protected these lands for centuries.

About Neterra

Neterra is a global provider of connectivity and IT asset management. The company owns and operates four data centers and a global network with over 220 points of presence in more than 75 countries.

Nine out of the top 10 telecommunications companies worldwide and nearly 1,000 global enterprises trust Neterra, reinforcing its position as an industry leader. Neterra's overall Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score is 88%, a record high for the telecommunications sector, while 71% of Neterra's clients would recommend its services to colleagues or business partners (Net Promoter Score), placing the company in the top 1% of the world's best telecoms.