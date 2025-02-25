NEOM, Saudi Arabia: The outstanding efforts of NEOM in the field of social responsibility were honored last Sunday (February 16) with the giga-project receiving the Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Award for Excellence in Social Work.

Securing the win for the award category titled: ‘Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility for For-Profit Entities,’ the honor was bestowed in recognition of NEOM's concerted efforts in promoting social responsibility values and delivering innovative initiatives that contribute to community development.

Presented by His Excellency Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development at a ceremony in Riyadh, held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the award was received by NEOM’s Deputy CEO, Rayan Fayez, in the presence of members of the royal family, government ministers and prominent figures.

Among the NEOM Social Responsibility (SR) initiatives that led to NEOM receiving the award was its ‘NEOM Seven Senses’ signature program, which engages entrepreneurs from the Tabuk region and has assisted a total of 2,392 small- and medium-sized enterprises and individuals with resources, training and mentorship since its inception.

NEOM SR’s ‘NEOM Friends’ program, for its turn, has resulted in 83,266 beneficiaries having their lives enriched in areas such as healthcare, social development, environmental, education, sport, entrepreneurship, energy, safety and financial awareness and was another initiative that helped NEOM garner the award.

Also noted was NEOM’s granting of educational opportunities, with 732 students given national and international scholarships, and its ‘Career Counseling Program’ that comprises workshops, Career Path Training, Social Employment Platform and the NEOM Partners Job Fair.

Established under a Royal Decree in April 2012, The Princess Seetah bint Abdulaziz Award for Excellence in Social Work pays tribute to all corporate initiatives and voluntary contributions – irrespective of their industry or field – that aim to enhance societal value within three dimensions: economic, social and environmental. By encouraging and motivating individuals and organizations to excel and innovate in the sphere of social responsibility, the award works to elevate the values of giving, selflessness and philanthropy throughout the Kingdom.

