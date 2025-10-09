Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Nemetschek Group, one of the world’s leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) industry, has partnered with WakeCap Technologies, the region’s leading construction technology company, specializing in sensor-powered, real-time project control systems. This landmark agreement sets the stage for a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating digital transformation across the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) construction ecosystem.

The partnership leverages the strengths of both companies: Nemetschek Group's extensive portfolio of industry-leading software solutions and WakeCap's cutting-edge sensor-powered project-controls platform, which delivers real-time workforce visibility and site-wide intelligence. Currently deployed across $100B+ in giga-projects with the region's most extensive workforce database tracking over 150 million worker hours, WakeCap has established itself as the only platform operating at this scale in the Middle East. The system has delivered transformative results by driving behavioral change on construction sites, achieving 90%+ reduction in safety violation observations, 25%+ gains in productivity, and 70%+ faster incident response. WakeCap safety solutions are now mandated across Aramco, Neom, and Qiddiya.

The agreement outlines a comprehensive framework for both companies to jointly pursue business opportunities and initiatives within the GCC. WakeCap’s deep regional expertise and established relationships with the Middle East’s largest owners and contractors will accelerate Nemetschek Arabia and its affiliates’ market entry and expansion through localized expertise and access to an established network of industry partners. The collaboration encompasses the development of joint go-to-market strategies aimed at stakeholders in construction and real estate, as well as the potential integration of WakeCap’s technologies with Nemetschek’s leading software platforms – including Bluebeam, dTwin and GoCanvas.

Furthermore, the two organizations intend to collaborate on knowledge exchange and co-create thought leadership content, such as whitepapers and digital construction initiatives, while jointly participating in regional industry events. The partnership will also evaluate new synergies within the infrastructure and natural resource sectors, where both parties recognize increasing demand for intelligent, data-driven project delivery solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Marc Nezet, Group Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Division Officer of the Nemetschek Group, said: “WakeCap is one of the most innovative frontrunners in the global construction tech landscape. Their ability to deliver real-time visibility and actionable insights at scale is reshaping how major infrastructure projects are built and managed. By combining Nemetschek’s world-class software capabilities with WakeCap’s cutting-edge solutions and regional strength, we are excited to unlock transformative outcomes for the GCC’s construction sector.”

Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia, emphasized the significance of the agreement in supporting the region’s digital ambitions. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate digital innovation in construction across the Gulf region. Together with WakeCap, we aim to deliver more connected, intelligent, and efficient project delivery models that align with the region’s national development agendas and sustainability goals.”

“This partnership validates our vision of transforming construction through real-time intelligence”, stated Dr. Hassan Albalawi, CEO and Founder of WakeCap. “We’ve proven our technology can fundamentally change how giga-projects are delivered, reducing risk, and driving efficiency. Now, by combining our field-proven platform with Nemetschek’s global reach and software ecosystem, we’re not just expanding our market, we’re defining the future of construction technology. Our joint solutions will become the global benchmark for intelligent project delivery, starting here in the GCC where the world’s most ambitious projects are already relying on WakeCap.

This agreement reinforces the Nemetschek Group’s long-term commitment to advancing digital innovation across global construction and infrastructure markets. With a portfolio of leading brands and platforms that span the entire AEC/O lifecycle, Nemetschek continues to deliver open, interoperable, and sustainable solutions that empower the world’s architects, engineers, contractors, and facility managers to build better.

The GCC construction market, valued at over $120 billion annually with several trillion-dollar national transformation programs underway, represents the ideal proving ground for these advanced technologies.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for the digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using these customer-focused solutions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts globally.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

About WakeCap

WakeCap is the sensor-powered project controls platform that has become the technology partner for the Middle East’s most complex construction projects. Since pioneering construction wearables in 2017, WakeCap’s platform is currently deployed across $100B+ of active giga-projects, with over 150M work hours tracked. WakeCap has delivered transformative results by driving behavioral change on construction sites, achieving 90%+ reduction in safety violation observations, 25%+ gains in productivity, and 70%+ faster incident response. The platform’s unique ability to operate without GPS, WiFi, or cabling through it's self-forming mesh network has made it indispensable for high-risk and high-stakes projects. Trusted by industry giants including Aramco, Neom, Qiddiya, and the region’s top contractors, WakeCap is building the foundation for a smarter, safer, and more transparent construction industry.

