The National eLearning Center (NeLC) has officially accredited Naseej for Technology as a Certified Service Provider for Educational Platforms Operation in Saudi Arabia. This milestone positions Naseej among the select providers authorized to power FutureX and deliver quality digital learning solutions in line with Vision 2030.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – In a strategic move that underscores the confidence of national authorities in its proven capabilities and decades of expertise in digital education, The National eLearning Center (NeLC) has formally accredited Naseej for Technology, the region’s leading provider of knowledge and digital transformation solutions, as a Certified Service Provider for Educational Platforms Operation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The accreditation, granted within NeLC’s national accreditation framework, underscores Naseej’s trusted role in enabling compliant, high-quality eLearning across the Kingdom.

With this recognition, Naseej is now among the select companies licensed to manage and operate eLearning platforms, including the national FutureX platform, and to deliver ready-made educational content from NeLC-certified partners such as Coursera and KnowledgeCity.

Accelerating Saudi Arabia’s Digital Learning Ecosystem

This accreditation not only reinforces Naseej’s leadership in the digital learning market. It also opens new opportunities to collaborate with higher education institutions, government agencies, and training providers seeking to comply with national licensing requirements.

Furthermore, the milestone directly supports NeLC’s mission to build a collaborative and agile digital learning ecosystem. As a result, it enhances educational outcomes, expands access to quality learning, and develops workforce-ready skills, contributing to the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

“This accreditation from the National eLearning Center is a strategic milestone for Naseej and for the institutions we serve," said Eng. Othman Al-Abdulkarim, CEO of Naseej. “It strengthens our ability to provide accredited, future-ready platforms and world-class digital content that empower universities, government agencies, and training providers to achieve their strategic objectives. More importantly, it reaffirms our commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision by enabling high-quality, accessible, and innovative eLearning experiences that build workforce-ready skills and foster sustainable development.”

About Naseej for Technology

Naseej for Technology, the leading provider of knowledge solutions in the region, has served academic institutions, cultural centers, and government organizations since 1989. With over 500 skilled professionals, Naseej delivers cutting-edge digital solutions, including Business, Cultural, and Higher Education solutions, to drive digital transformation forward. Naseej empowers its partners to streamline operations, enhance user experiences, and achieve their strategic goals. Through innovative solutions like Medad Cloud Platform and initiatives like Naseej Academy, Naseej continues to shape the future of education and knowledge management across the region.

www.naseej.com

About the National eLearning Center (NeLC)

Established by the Council of Ministers' Decision in 1439H, the National eLearning Center (NeLC) is an independent institution responsible for regulating and ensuring the quality of eLearning in Saudi Arabia. In alignment with Vision 2030, NeLC sets national standards, grants licenses, and qualifies eLearning providers while fostering innovation, research, and collaboration across sectors. With a mission to accelerate and orchestrate a dynamic digital learning ecosystem, NeLC aspires to be a global center of excellence in eLearning.

www.nelc.gov.sa