MUSCAT: In a significant step forward in its commitment to sustainability and innovation, NBO Muzn Islamic Banking has launched its new range of eco-friendly Sharia-compliant credit cards. These cards combine responsible banking with ethical finance, allowing customers to manage their finances while supporting environmental sustainability. Designed to align with Sharia principles, these cards offer a greener way to bank, blending modern convenience with a commitment to ethical and eco-friendly practices.

Salima Al Marzoqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO Muzn Islamic Banking, said: “We are committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers through innovative and customised financial solutions that address their current and future needs. Our newly introduced Gold, Platinum and Signature eco-friendly credit cards exemplify this commitment, offering special services that cater to varying lifestyles and preferences. These cards provide exclusive perks such as airport lounge access, hotel discounts, and special services such as chauffeur trips and embody our ethos of responsible and sustainable banking. We believe in contributing to sustainability with cards made from eco-friendly materials and ensuring our customers experience the best in banking, reflecting our continuous commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.”

The new environmentally friendly credit cards are unveiled as part of Muzn Islamic Banking’s offerings, catering to both premium and mass segments. The Gold Credit Card, part of the mass segment, combines financial convenience with eco-conscious values. It offers global acceptance and a range of benefits, including discounts on car rentals and bookings through partner platforms, as well as easy payment plans to make your transactions more manageable and rewarding.

The Platinum Credit Card, part of the Privilege Banking segment, offers exclusive benefits, including complimentary visits to airport lounges, exclusive merchant discounts, and special rates at partner hotels worldwide through Visa Platinum Hotel Discounts. Additionally, it offers the Visa Platinum Entertainer Xperience App with exclusive deals and discounts.

The Signature Credit Card, included with Priority Banking, offers a variety of privileges, such as access to the Visa Platinum Entertainer Xperience App for special offers and discounts. Furthermore, it provides complimentary visits to airport lounges. Customers will receive exclusive merchant discounts and offers, along with special rates at partner hotels worldwide through Visa Platinum Hotel Discounts, all tailored to provide unparalleled convenience and luxury.

Muzn Islamic's Environmentally Friendly Credit Cards offer worldwide acceptance, ensuring seamless usability across the globe and enhanced security features that guarantee safe and secure online shopping experiences. The new credit cards highlight NBO Muzn Islamic Bank's strong commitment to providing innovative products that not only meet customers’ financial needs but also support their environmental values.

For more information, please visit www.muzn.om, contact our customer service at 24770001, or via the user-friendly NBO Muzn Islamic Muzn App.