National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) organized Ramadan activities at Wahran Park in Shamiya. These activities are part of its annual social program “Doing good Deeds” in the Holy month of Ramadan.

The Gergean activities were designed to engage with children and families visiting the area. NBK volunteers were there to help children and their families take part in these activities. NBK also arranged weekly live cooking workshops at the park.

“Sharing such joyous moments stems from our inclusive corporate social responsibility towards the community, especially that NBK highly recognizes the importance of its social initiatives as the best way to achieve Kuwait’s development, progress and prosperity”, said Joanne Al Abdul Jaleel, NBK Public Relations Officer.

Al Abdul Jaleel added that these activities are part of NBK’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program held during the holy month of Ramadan, which is filled with various charitable and humanitarian activities, as well as social welfare initiatives, in addition to volunteering efforts and charitable events.

It is worth mentioning that Ramadan program comprised a series of activities and initiatives aimed at encouraging community engagement and solidarity in Kuwait. NBK Ramadan Social Program includes distributing fast-breaking banquets at various locations throughout Kuwait. NBK also distributes Iftar meals via special convoys that tours the crowded areas in the country. NBK volunteers manage and supervise the fast-breaking banquets distribution and the activities.

NBK carries on its humanitarian initiatives and support of social welfare programs, as it firmly believes in the importance of corporate social responsibility and its effective impact in serving the community and its people, as well as emphasizing the leading role NBK has been playing in that field for many decades.

