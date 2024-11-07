This award marks a new milestone, inspiring the bank to pursue excellence and continue its growth and innovation journey

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) received the "Market Leader in Digital Payment Acceptance" Award at the Mastercard EDGE Forum 2024 in Dubai.

This award acknowledges NBK as a leader in the digital payments space, recognizing its role in shaping the future of commerce and financial services. Mastercard grants this distinction to financial institutions that demonstrate exceptional leadership in promoting digital payment adoption, strengthening merchant networks, and delivering innovative, customer-centric payment solutions.

NBK’s broad range of payment acceptance solutions enable merchants to grow and thrive in the digital economy where they benefit from secure, efficient payment options that enhance customer experiences and improve business operations.

With its forward-looking digital roadmap, NBK has established itself as a leader in bringing advanced payment solutions to market, becoming the first bank in Kuwait to launch Apple Pay. NBK further expanded its offerings with the introduction of fully digital wallets, including Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Garmin Pay.

With a strategic focus on building an agile and inclusive payments ecosystem, NBK remains committed to delivering excellence for customers, merchants, and partners. This award strengthens its resolve to continue innovating, expanding its digital footprint, and contributing to the economic prosperity of Kuwait.

A New Milestone

This latest accolade reflects the dedication and collaboration of the entire NBK team, whose relentless efforts allow the bank to adapt and innovate in a rapidly changing financial environment. The recognition from Mastercard also reflects NBK’s commitment to enabling seamless, secure and inclusive payment experiences, underscoring employees’ hard work and customers’ continued trust.

As NBK continues to push the boundaries of innovation, it remains focused on supporting businesses in their journey toward digital transformation and contributing to a more connected financial ecosystem in Kuwait.”

NBK’s Roadmap

NBK has a comprehensive roadmap for payment solutions, and the bank's commitment to developing advanced payment solutions is a vital strategic initiative aimed at delivering the best cutting-edge technologies to the broader market and to the bank's clients in particular.

NBK operates the largest network of branches and ATMs in Kuwait, featuring 72 branches. The bank also offers the most extensive portfolio of credit and prepaid cards in the country, designed to accommodate the diverse lifestyles of its customers.

NBK customers can swiftly and easily complete their banking transactions at any time through the bank's digital channels, with the NBK Mobile Banking App leading the way. The bank continually enhances and updates this platform to align with the evolving needs and aspirations of its customers.