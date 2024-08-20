Our support of LOYAC’s educational and youth activities emanates from our firm belief in its impactful contributions

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and LOYAC concluded the “KON” social entrepreneurship training program. The program is held with NBK’s Platinum Sponsorship, as part of its strategic partnership with LOYAC for the 9th year in a row, in collaboration with Babson College for Entrepreneurship Education to enhance students’ leadership and innovation skills for introducing projects that drive community development.

The program ran for 5 weeks with the participation of 50 male and female students between the age of 12 and 16, and included training sessions, discussions, lectures and workshops, which aim to introduce and promote pioneering social programs in Kuwait.

The program was delivered by leaders from NBK as well as experts from the participating companies and institutions who transfer their knowledge and expertise and give the necessary advice to the participants to help them develop their projects.

Speaking on this, Joanne Al Abdul Jaleel, Manager, Public Relations Officer at National Bank of Kuwait, said, “At NBK, we are proud of our sponsorship of the “KON” program, which embodies our keen endeavors to deliver on our social responsibilities, especially with regard to qualifying national talent from “today’s youth, tomorrow’s leaders”, and empowering them with knowledge and training to perform their crucial role towards a better future for our country, Kuwait.”

“Our strategic partnership with LOYAC, and consistent sponsorship of its meaningful cultural and youth activities emanate from our firm belief in its impactful contributions in supporting the endeavors of the government and private sector’s endeavors towards achieving sustainable development,” she added.

Al Abdul Jaleel expressed her pleasure with the program’s outputs and the noticeable tremendous development in the performance and knowledge of the participating students, who emphasized they have greatly benefited from the entire program’s content, which reflects highly careful preparation based on prudent scientific study.

NBK continues its annual humanitarian initiatives and support for social welfare programs in line with its unwavering commitment to deliver on its social responsibilities and firm belief in the powerful impact of these programs in serving the society and people, as well as in reflecting its leading role in this field over long decades.

LOYAC is a nonprofit organization that runs several programs for the youth to develop their professional skills, enhance their personal growth and help them find their sense of purpose by extending themselves to others.