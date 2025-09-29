Dubai – The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has announced the successful conclusion of its Business Banking FX Campaign, rewarding valued Business Banking clients for their engagement with NBF’s foreign exchange solutions that empower the global ambitions of UAE businesses.

The campaign was designed to recognise and celebrate clients’ ongoing engagement with NBF’s FX products and advisory services. Eligible clients who completed a minimum of two FX transactions of USD 5,000 or more each between 1 May and 31 July were automatically entered into a draw for a chance to win one of five Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max devices, and for every additional set of two qualifying FX transactions, clients received another entry in the draw. Competition prizes were presented at NBF’s Dubai office on September 25.

Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking at NBF, commented: “At NBF, our clients’ ambitions drive everything we do. The Business Banking FX Campaign reflects our commitment to supporting businesses with innovative solutions that accelerate growth, and rewarding their loyalty. We are proud to celebrate our clients’ success and look forward to helping them scale even greater heights in the future.”

NBF’s Business Banking clients benefit from tailored FX support for day-to-day transactions and strategic exposures, seamless execution via NBF’s Corporate Access online banking and mobile banking app, and dedicated relationship managers who understand sector-specific needs. The campaign highlights NBF’s commitment to empowering UAE businesses with practical rewards, relationship-led service, and financial solutions that accelerate client growth.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.