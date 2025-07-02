Sulaiman Abdulaziz AlDerbas:

National Investments Company (NIC) has released its second annual Sustainability Report for 2024, reinforcing its institutional commitment to embedding sustainability principles and enhancing governance and transparency across its operations. This milestone reflects NIC’s continuous efforts to integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards into all investment and operational activities, in alignment with both regional and international regulatory developments and in support of Kuwait’s national economic goals.

As one of the first investment companies in Kuwait to adopt regular voluntary disclosure through governance and sustainability reports, NIC continues to lead in institutional responsibility and corporate reporting.

The 2024 report underscores NIC’s strategic focus on adopting best practices in governance, achieving a balance between financial growth and impactful social contributions. The company remains committed to playing a key role in advancing sustainable growth within Kuwait’s capital markets through a model built on transparency, innovation and long-term planning.

In this context, Mr. Sulaiman Abdulaziz AlDerbas, Managing Director of the Strategy Sector at National Investments Company, affirmed that the second annual Sustainability Report reflects the company’s deep and renewed commitment to adopting best governance practices, applying leading relevant standards, and achieving an effective balance between financial growth and social development. He pointed out that the company continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing the sustainability and growth trajectory within the Kuwaiti capital market, based on an integrated institutional approach grounded in transparency, innovation, and future foresight.

AlDerbas explained that sustainability is no longer a complementary option, but rather a fundamental element in NIC’s business model. ESG concepts are now integrated into operational policies and decision-making processes, enhancing the company’s flexibility, competitiveness, and reinforcing the trust of both local and international investors.

He also noted that the company is moving forward in strengthening a sustainable business model that is rooted in institutional values and community participation, while benefiting from the evolving local regulatory environment and adhering to top international standards. This supports the company’s position as one of the leading investment firms capable of achieving long-term returns within a well-managed risk framework.

AlDerbas added that institutional success is measured not only by profitability indicators but also by the company's ability to create tangible social, economic, and environmental impact. “For us,” he stated, “the Sustainability Report is a strategic communication tool and a platform through which we reaffirm our deep commitment to governance and transparency, and outline a brighter, more sustainable future — continuing to contribute to development based on our institutional values of integrity, excellence, and responsible innovation.” He emphasized the company's determination to transform sustainability principles into an inclusive institutional reality that touches every administrative and operational process.

He went on to say that the company's efforts during the past year focused on building an integrated work environment that places human capital at the forefront of its priorities, through various educational, humanitarian, and environmental initiatives. This vision was implemented through comprehensive training and development programs for all employees, in addition to attracting national talents via NIC’s participation for the second consecutive year in the “Watheefati” career fair.

AlDerbas further stated that NIC has also prioritized the empowerment of women and enhanced their participation in decision-making roles through the "SHIFT" program, which targets recently graduated Kuwaiti females. The program offers training courses designed to build their competencies and potential, making them strong candidates for distinguished roles within the private sector.

He concluded: “Today, through the 2024 Annual Sustainability Report, we are not merely recording the past, but shaping the future with a data-driven methodology that expands non-financial performance indicators and links them directly to our investment outcomes — enabling confident, constructive communication and advancing toward a more sustainable and pioneering future.”