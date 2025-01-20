Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to responsible business practices, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, recently launched its Sustainability Report, offering an in-depth overview of its current ecological footprint and future initiatives. Guided by a robust Sustainability Strategy Framework, the company emphasizes its dedication to embedding ethical principles into every facet of its operations. With a vision to lead as a provider of comprehensive financial and leasing solutions, while upholding exemplary sustainability standards, National Finance’s strategy is built on four core pillars - Environment, Social, Operations, and Governance. This holistic approach reflects the company’s mission to drive sustainable economic growth, empower communities, and reduce environmental impact, cementing its position as a trailblazer in fostering lasting and impactful change.

Commenting on the framework, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “Sustainability is a fundamental pillar for resilient and forward-thinking organizations. At National Finance, we view this framework as a roadmap for shaping a future where economic success is intricately tied to environmental stewardship and social progress. This initiative reflects our unwavering dedication to supporting Oman’s national development objectives by fostering innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable practices. For our customers and stakeholders, it symbolizes a commitment to delivering solutions that reflect our commitment to transparency and integrity at every step. Through this strategy, we aim to redefine the role of financial institutions as enablers of transformative and enduring impact.”

National Finance’s sustainability journey involves a strong focus on environmental stewardship. Further reinforcing its pledge, National Finance’s Himmah Volunteer Group participates in beach clean-ups, exemplifying its dedication to preserving Oman’s natural heritage and fostering environmental accountability.

Complementing its environmental efforts, National Finance emphasizes social responsibility through a holistic strategy that promotes empowerment, inclusivity, and community development. Through its Imtidad social responsibility wing, the company has been instrumental in positively impacting diverse segments of the community, such as individuals with disabilities, the needy, young entrepreneurs, women hailing from disadvantaged communities, and families affected by natural calamities. Inclusivity remains a cornerstone for the company, as it aims to empower individuals nationwide with access to financing solutions, and support them in the realization of their aspirations.

Within the organization, National Finance is committed to offering growth and talent development opportunities to its workforce comprising 91.69% Omani talent, and nurturing its workforce through targeted training, engagement initiatives, and collaborative programs that foster professional growth.

Operational excellence drives National Finance’s sustainability strategy, emphasizing responsible lending and customer-centric solutions. By implementing responsible lending practices, the company supports SMEs with a sustainability-driven agenda tailored to their scaling and growth needs. Harnessing digitalization, National Finance enhances customer experiences, streamlines operations, and aligns its services with evolving market expectations, creating a balanced approach to growth.

Equipped with this strategic framework, National Finance is poised to drive long-term positive change. This multi-faceted approach continues to position the company as a leader within the finance sector, as it contributes tangibly to the nation’s sustainable socio-economic progress in alignment with the priorities outlined in Oman Vision 2040.