Muscat: In a significant step toward accelerating the nation’s transition to a low-carbon and energy-efficient future, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has entered a strategic partnership with Muscat Power Pioneer Company (MPP), a prominent provider of advanced energy and engineering solutions. Through this collaboration, National Finance will extend tailored sustainable financing options to individuals and businesses purchasing MPP’s solar system design and installation offerings. The agreement was signed by Mr. Omar Khamis Said Al Fazari, General Manager at Muscat Power Pioneer Company, and Mr. Jandal Hobees Al Jandal, Head of Fintech and Impact Financing at National Finance.

Under this partnership, customers referred by MPP will be able to access National Finance’s flexible and inclusive Sustainable Finance solutions for MPP’s solar power design and installations, empowering individuals and businesses to invest in cleaner, safer, and more energy-efficient infrastructure with greater ease and affordability.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Jandal Hobees Al Jandal, Head of Fintech and Impact Financing at National Finance, remarked, “This collaboration represents an important milestone in our mission to drive impactful sustainable finance in the Sultanate of Oman. By offering accessible financing for MPP’s energy-efficient technologies, we are empowering customers to make decisions that are economically viable and environmentally responsible. This partnership reflects National Finance’s robust sustainability framework, which champions responsible lending and positions us as an enabler of environmental stewardship and long-term national progress.”

The agreement significantly enhances National Finance’s growing Sustainable Finance portfolio, which supports the adoption of cleaner technologies, renewable energy solutions, and future-ready infrastructure. Customers availing sustainable financing stand to benefit from preferential rates, zero processing fees, and tailored advisory support, particularly for corporate clientele seeking to transition toward greener and more efficient systems.

The agreement aligns seamlessly with National Finance’s Sustainability Strategy, which is anchored on four pillars: Environment, Social, Operations, and Governance. Beyond offering sustainable financing solutions, the company has embedded environmentally and socially responsible practices across its operations, fostering a culture that champions environmental stewardship, national talent development, community wellbeing, and long-term socio-economic advancement. The partnership with MPP underscores National Finance’s commitment to expanding access to green financing, empowering customers to adopt practical, high-impact solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and contribute meaningfully to a sustainable future.

As the Sultanate of Oman accelerates its environmental transition under Oman Vision 2040, National Finance remains a steadfast Partner for Growth, driving sustainable development through purpose-driven financing solutions that support a greener future for all.