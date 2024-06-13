NCM’s latest achievement is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to advancing climatological, meteorological, and hydrological knowledge across the region.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:– The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has been designated as a new WMO Regional Training Centre (RTC) for Region II (Asia) by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The recognition, endorsed by the WMO Executive Council, followed a comprehensive review of NCM’s facilities and programs offered in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Polytechnic (ADPoly). The review highlighted the exceptional standards of education offered, not only for national courses but also for international short courses, workshops, and conferences. These state-of-the-art facilities will serve as a hub for regional collaboration and expertise in weather, climate, and water science.

Following the announcement, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of NCM and President of WMO, said: “This achievement is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to advancing meteorological and hydrological knowledge across the region. It reflects not only the dedication of NCM but also the UAE’s ongoing pursuit of regional cooperation and scientific advancement.”

Dr. Al Mandous added: “The designation of NCM as a WMO RTC marks a significant step forward for the UAE and the wider Asian region. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, this center will equip professionals with the essential tools to address critical weather, climate and water related challenges.”

Mustafa Adiguzel, Scientific Officer of the Education and Training Office, Member Services and Development Department of WMO who undertook the review of the training center and its programs, said: “We are pleased to recognize NCM as a new WMO RTC for Region II (Asia). NCM has excellent facilities that enable it to provide high standards and quality education and training programs. We look forward to working with NCM to implement comprehensive training programs that cater to the unique needs of the region, while enhancing the technical capabilities of our member countries.”

NCM is equipped with excellent facilities, including classrooms, meeting rooms, a library with WMO publications, a laboratory with access to all data and products, a large conference room fitted with state-of-the-art technologies, a TV studio, media center, and a unique science dome. In collaboration with ADPoly, NCM offers not only national and international short courses but also hosts diverse activities such as meetings, workshops, and conferences.

In 2014, NCM and ADPoly collaborated to build an educational infrastructure aimed at developing skilled manpower in meteorological services for the UAE. ADPoly’s Meteorology Program provides a balanced delivery of knowledge and skills through its unique curriculum with a dual system of education and training. Graduates are prepared to work in various industries, including aviation, marine, military, energy, and water resources, and are motivated to pursue higher studies in atmospheric sciences.

“The designation of NCM as a new WMO RTC reflects the recognized quality of training offered by NCM and ADPOLY. At ADPOLY, our curriculum is meticulously designed to educate high-performing national and international students to provide meteorological services using advanced technologies. This ensures they are well-prepared to meet the unique needs of our region’s dynamic meteorological landscape.”

NCM plays an integral role in students' education by providing hands-on training opportunities for future meteorologists, climatologists, and hydrologists. Through on-the-job training at NCM and collaboration with industry partners, students gain practical experience essential for their careers. The strong cooperation between NCM and ADPOLY allows both institutions to jointly design and deliver educational programs. NCM focuses on competency-based short-term training courses, including on-the-job training (OJT) and standard operating procedures (SOP), while the ADPOLY Meteorology Department educates high-performing students to provide meteorological services using advanced technologies.

A WMO RTC is an institution or coordinated group of institutions that provides training in meteorology, hydrology, and related sciences to address the needs of the Region. It is established to fulfil the specific requirements of more than half of the Members of the regional association that cannot be met by existing facilities. Through its comprehensive Education and Training Program (ETRP), the RTCs offer an extensive array of technical and scientific courses aimed at empowering WMO Members with essential knowledge and skills. Member countries hosting RTCs collaborate with centers in other regions to develop specialized expertise not readily accessible locally, thereby enhancing the collective capabilities of the global meteorological and hydrological community.

-Ends-