With a 91% increase in registered employees, National Bonds has solidified its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their employees’ financial security

Dubai, UAE – National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company, and Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) have partnered to enhance the financial well-being of 4,000 ESAG employees by fostering a culture of savings and financial independence. This collaboration directly supports the UAE government’s vision for a financially secure workforce.

Through this partnership, National Bonds will offer bespoke savings plans designed to cater to the specific financial needs of ESAG employees. Employees will benefit from accessible and engaging financial solutions, promoting a culture of long-term financial stability and savings. Additionally, National Bonds will provide exclusive rewards and incentives, including participation in the company’s renowned AED 35.5 million rewards program, further enhancing the savings experience with attractive returns and benefits.

"We are proud to empower ESAG employees to achieve financial independence through our diverse range of tailored solutions and exclusive rewards,” stated Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds. "This collaboration reflects National Bonds’ unwavering commitment to the financial well-being of the UAE workforce and aligns perfectly with the government’s vision to safeguard employee end-of-service benefits by equipping employees with the necessary tools and resources to effectively manage their finances and build a secure future."

National Bonds’ position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance employee financial security is solidified by a 91% increase in registered employees through corporate partnerships in the past year. Additionally, accumulated funds from these partnerships have grown by 30%, reflecting the increasing trust in National Bonds’ savings schemes. This partnership serves as a significant milestone for both organizations, demonstrating a shared dedication to employee financial well-being.

"Financial wellness is a cornerstone of our comprehensive employee support initiatives," said Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group. "National Bonds’ diverse suite of savings and investment solutions empowers our employees to take greater control of their financial future. This agreement will further assist them in securing their long-term financial stability and cultivate a saving mindset for themselves and their families. The Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group is firmly committed to the UAE government’s objective of safeguarding employee savings. Together, we are building a more prosperous and secure future for all."

This strategic partnership exemplifies the commitment of both organizations to fostering a financially empowered workforce supporting the broader goal of a financially secure and sustainable UAE economy. By combining National Bonds’ financial expertise with ESAG’s dedication to employee welfare, this collaboration sets a new standard for corporate social responsibility in the UAE.

Notably, National Bonds’ Golden Pension Plan (GPP) has been honoured with the prestigious “Best Pension Product in the UAE” award at the 2024 Global Business Outlook Awards. This recognition reaffirms National Bonds’ commitment to offering innovative and customer-oriented financial solutions, solidifying its position as a leading player in the UAE’s financial sector.

For more information about National Bonds’ products and services, please visit www.nationalbonds.ae

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC

National Bonds Corporation is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by the Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents, and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage disciplined savings habits for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government's Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 35.5 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae

About Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group

The Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) is one of the UAE’s most eminent family businesses with more than 30 companies in its portfolio. With a history dating back to 1960, the Group partners with leading brands in various areas of expertise across wide ranging industry and consumer sectors.

Beginning in its early years as an exclusive trading partner for well-known consumer brands such as Grundig and Siemens, ESAG today is a diversified conglomerate with businesses such as retail, building materials, industrial and real estate. The Group’s institutional strengths, value-added products and services hold the key to its successful business relationships with partners and customers. www.algurg.com