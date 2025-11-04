Dubai: As part of its ongoing commitment to support the UAE’s rapidly growing technology sector, National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Muller & Phipps ME Group (M&P), a MENA-based technology distribution house, to provide dedicated distribution financing solutions that enhance liquidity, support channel growth, and enable a more resilient technology supply chain.

Announced during GITEX Global 2025, this strategic partnership reflects NBF’s continued commitment to empowering the UAE’s technology sector through tailored financial solutions that address the evolving needs of distributors and channel partners.

The collaboration will allow M&P to offer flexible financing terms to its network of partners, while enabling NBF to expand its value-added services to a broader range of clients across the technology ecosystem.

Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking at NBF, said: “This partnership reflects NBF’s commitment to supporting the ambitions of technology leaders and innovators in the UAE. By joining forces with Muller & Phipps ME Group, we are expanding our financing solutions to empower businesses of all sizes to strengthen their supply chain and accelerate growth.”

Trevor Price, Group CEO of Muller & Phipps ME Group, added: “At Muller & Phipps ME Group, our vision is to connect markets, empower innovation, and create long-term value across every business we operate. We’re building a group that not only leads in its sectors but also sets new benchmarks for integrity, innovation, and impact.”

To learn more about how National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) and Muller & Phipps ME Group strengthen technology supply chain resilience, visit www.nbf.ae or www.mulphico.com.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@four.agency

About Muller & Phipps ME Group

Muller & Phipps ME Group Holdings LTD is a UAE-based diversified holdings company with expertise in distribution, service supply chain, esports, and technology. Committed to investing in innovative, future-focused businesses, it leverages market knowledge and financial strength to create opportunities, achieve sustainable growth, and drive regional value.